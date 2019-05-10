White House officials asked Don McGahn to publicly say Trump didn’t obstruct justice after they saw Mueller’s report

caption Don McGahn and President Donald Trump. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House officials asked the former White House counsel Don McGahn at least twice in the past month to publicly say he did not believe President Donald Trump obstructed justice, The New York Times reported.

McGahn declined the requests.

McGahn’s lawyer told The Times they did not view the overtures as a “threat” or “something sinister,” adding that they were “professionally and cordially made.”

White House officials reportedly believed that if McGahn said publicly that he did not believe Trump obstructed justice, it would help them push back on the special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in the Russia probe.

Mueller declined to make a decision on whether Trump obstructed justice, but his team laid out an extensive road map of evidence against the president and emphasized that “based on the facts and the applicable legal standards,” they could not exonerate Trump.

White House officials asked Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, to publicly say he did not believe President Donald Trump obstructed justice at least twice in the past month.

McGahn declined.

“We did not perceive it as any kind of threat or something sinister,” McGahn’s lawyer William Burck told The New York Times, which first reported the news on Friday. “It was a request, professionally and cordially made.”

One of the requests to McGahn came before the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in the Russia investigation was released but after the Justice Department sent an advance copy of the document to the White House, The Times reported.

Officials are said to have believed that if McGahn publicly stated that Trump did not try to thwart the investigation, it would calm the president and help his lawyers dispute some of the instances of potential obstruction that Mueller detailed in his report.

INSIDER reached out to Burck to ask why McGahn declined the request if he did not view it as a “threat” or “something sinister.” Burck did not immediately reply.

