Trump just nominated a permanent FAA head — more than a year after the last one left

caption Steve Dickson. source Delta Air Lines

President Donald Trump nominated on Tuesday former Delta Air Lines executive Steve Dickson as the permanent head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the White House intended to nominate Dickson for the role as early as Tuesday.

The FAA has not had a permanent leader since former FAA administrator Michael Huerta left the role in January 2018.

President Donald Trump nominated on Tuesday former Delta Air Lines executive Steve Dickson as the permanent head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the White House intended to nominate Dickson for the role as early as Tuesday.

Read more: The US government wants to audit how the Boeing 737 Max got approved to fly by the FAA

The FAA has not had a permanent leader since former FAA administrator Michael Huerta left the role in January 2018. Daniel Elwell, previously the FAA’s deputy administrator, has taken the role on an interim basis since.

Dickson was Delta Air Lines’ senior vice president of flight operations until his retirement in October 2018.

Dickson’s nomination as FAA head comes after the agency’s March 13 order to ground Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, which have been involved in two deadly crashes in the past five months. The timing of the FAA’s grounding order was met with scrutiny, as it came a day after many other countries, like France, Britain, and Canada, announced 737 Max bans.