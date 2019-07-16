A new photo of Trump with Kim Jong Un was hung in the White House next to one of him with Queen Elizabeth

source Reuters

President Donald Trump’s close relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is now memorialized in the White House itself, where a photo of the two leaders now hangs in the West Wing.

The photo in the White House, posted to Twitter by Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, shows the two leaders at the de-militarized zone between North and South Korea.

Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, became the first US president to step into North Korea last month.

The picture next to the photo of Trump and Kim shows Trump with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles of England. Trump also visited the United Kingdom last month to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump‘s close relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has raised plenty of eyebrows – and now it’s been memorialized in the White House itself, where a photo of the two leaders now hangs in the West Wing.

Trump and Kim have met three times during Trump’s presidency. They gathered for a nuclear summit in Singapore in June 2018, a second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam this past February, and met at the de-militarized zone (or the DMZ) last month.

The photo in the White House, posted to Twitter by Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, shows the two leaders at the DMZ, which Trump visited after the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, became the first US president to step into North Korea.

New photos hung on West Wing walls today include Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/mW023luHfn — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 15, 2019

The picture next to the photo of Trump and Kim shows Trump with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles of England. Trump also visited the United Kingdom last month to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Read more: Ivanka Trump said it was ‘surreal’ to step into North Korea as she joined her father’s historic meeting with Kim Jong Un

After Trump and Kim’s meeting at the DMZ, Trump sent out a complimentary tweet about Kim, who oversees one of the most repressive regimes in the world.

“It was great being with Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea this weekend. We had a great meeting, he looked really well and very healthy – I look forward to seeing him again soon,” Trump wrote, adding, “In the meantime, our teams will be meeting to work on some solutions to very long term and persistent problems. No rush, but I am sure we will ultimately get there!”

Read more:

A South Korean man just defected to North Korea in an extremely rare case, 33 years after his parents did the same thing

North Korea says the US is ‘hell-bent on hostile acts’ just 3 days after Trump’s historic meeting with Kim Jong Un

Ivanka Trump joined in nuclear negotiations with Kim Jong Un after criticism over her role at G20, reports say