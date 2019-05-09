The White House misspelled Boston’s 2018 World Series-winning team as the ‘Red Socks’

source Jon Durr/Getty Images

The White House was widely mocked Thursday for putting out a release announcing plans to host the “Boston Red Socks” that afternoon, botching the team’s name.

The Red Sox were invited to the White House to celebrate their 2018 World Series win, but the team’s manager, Alex Cora, and at least nine other players were boycotting the event to protest the Trump administration.

The Red Sox’s name, which dates back to 1908, is short for “the Red Stockings.” Both the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox shortened their names to fit easily on newspapers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The White House was widely mocked Thursday for putting out a release announcing plans to host the “Boston Red Socks” that afternoon – butchering the 2018 World Series champions’ actual name, the Red Sox.

The circumstances surrounding the team’s visit to the White House were already tense, with the team’s manager, Alex Cora, and at least nine other black and Latino Red Sox players announcing they planned to boycott the trip to the White House in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Cora, who hails from the American territory of Puerto Rico, has slammed the administration’s response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Trump’s angry tweets criticizing Puerto Ricans and their elected leaders.

Read more: US presidents have thrown out the first pitch for MLB’s opening day for over 100 years – here’s the history from Taft to Obama

“Unfortunately, we are still struggling, still fighting,” Cora told the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día this week of the condition of the island.

“Even though the United States Government has helped, there’s still a long road ahead and that is OUR reality,” he added in a written statement. “I’ve used my voice on many occasions so that Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence (from the White House) is no different. As such, at this moment, I don’t feel comfortable celebrating in the White House.”

The legendary Red Sox player and 10-time All-Star recipient David Ortiz, who grew up in the Dominican Republic and retired from the Red Sox in 2016, has also spoken out in support of Cora and other players boycotting the visit.

Read more: The billionaire who owns the Red Sox and The Boston Globe is selling his Florida mansion at a 40% price chop – here’s a look inside the 19-bathroom home

“When it comes down the way immigrants have been treated, it’s something that goes a long way,” Ortiz told Rob Bradford of Boston’s WEEI. “You don’t want to go and shake hands with a guy who is treating immigrants like [expletive] because I’m an immigrant.”

The Red Sox’s name, which dates back to 1908, is short for “the Red Stockings.” Both the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox shortened their team names to fit easily in newspaper headlines. The team was initially known as the Boston Americans but has been known as the Sox ever since.