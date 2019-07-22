The White House is hosting a meeting with tech executives to discuss the Huawei ban

caption A staff member of Huawei uses her mobile phone at the Huawei Digital Transformation Showcase in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province on March 6, 2019. source WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images

The White House will host a meeting with tech executives in the US to discuss the ban on sales to Chinese mobile and telecommunications equipment firm Huawei.

Huawei was placed on an entity list in May, which prohibits US companies from supplying it with new goods and services without a license.

Last month, after meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, Trump said that American firms could resume sales to Huawei but wouldn’t explicitly state that the company was off the entity list.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting with semiconductor and software executives on Monday to discuss the U.S. ban on sales to China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, two sources briefed on the meeting said on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also attend the White House event, to which chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc have been invited, the people said.

A White House official confirmed the meeting would take place, noting that Google and Micron would attend, but said it had been called to discuss economic matters.

The subject of Huawei was expected “to come up but that it is not the reason why they are convening the meeting,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The future of U.S. companies’ ties to Huawei, the world’s no. 1 maker of telecommunications equipment, remains uncertain after the Trump administration put the company on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.

The move banned U.S. companies from selling most U.S. parts and components to it without special licenses, but President Donald Trump said last month American firms could resume sales, with an eye on reviving trade talks with Beijing.

“We’re allowing them to sell,” he said, speaking at a press conference during the G20 summit in Japan.

But since his announcement, the details about what the US’ policy towards the company will be have been scarce.

Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross has said licenses would be issued where there is no threat to national security. It is unclear which products will be granted licenses, however.

One of the people briefed on Monday’s meeting said Broadcom Inc was also invited to the White House event. Microsoft Corp was also expected to receive an invitation, the person said.

Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment. Google, Micron, Microsoft and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.