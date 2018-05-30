Sarah Huckabee Sanders chokes up when kid at White House press briefing asks about school shootings

caption White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. source Twitter

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got emotional at Wednesday’s press briefing when answering a question from a child reporter who asked about school shootings.

Sanders said the Trump administration takes this issue “seriously” and will do “every single thing within our power” to prevent future school shootings.

There have been nearly two dozen school shootings in the US in 2018 so far, according to CNN.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders became emotional at Wednesday’s press briefing when answering a question from a child reporter who asked about a rash of violence in America’s schools.

“At my school we recently had a lock-down drill,” Benje Choucroun, 13, said. “One thing that effects my and other students mental health is to worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me about what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies.”

Choucroun is a student atMarin Country Day School in California and he’s in Washington covering the White House Sports and Fitness Day for Time for Kids magazine.

Sanders choked up during her response, saying there is nothing more “terrifying” than for a child to go to school and not feel safe. She told the child she’s “sorry” he feels that way.

“This administration takes it seriously and the school safety the president convened is meeting this week… to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids within our schools to make them feel safe and to make parents feel good about dropping them off,” Sanders said.

.@PressSec gets emotional answering a young student's question about school shootings. https://t.co/9aFGyC8Dxm — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 30, 2018

There have been nearly two-dozen school shootings in the US 2018 so far, according to a CNN analysis. After a recent mass shooting at a high school in Sante Fe, Texas, that resulted in 10 deaths, President Donald Trump said the White House would do everything in its power to prevent future school shootings.

Trump delivered a speech at the annual National Rifle Association in Texas in early May, in which the president pledged to uphold Second Amendment rights.