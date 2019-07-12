The White House printed out giant versions of Trump’s favorite tweets for his social media summit

US President Donald Trump hosted the White House’s first-ever social media summit on Thursday.

Facebook and Twitter were not invited, and Trump bashed the companies for censoring right-wing voices.

Dotted around the summit were blown-up versions of Trump’s tweets, as well as definitions of terms such as “doxing.”

US President Donald Trump presided over the White House’s first social media summit on Thursday.

Big firms like Facebook and Twitter were not invited, and Trump railed against them for censoring conservative voices, something both companies deny.

But while Twitter may not have been invited, the White House was happy to put up giant print-outs of some of Trump’s favorite tweets, as noted by some of the right-wing media personalities and meme-makers in attendance.

One such tweet, from 2012, said: “Many are saying I’m the best 140 character writer in the world.” Conservative video-maker Caleb Hull spotted the sign:

Trump has his tweets printed out at the White House Social Media Summit. pic.twitter.com/xx5wio65Lc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 11, 2019

A photo from former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka, who also attended the summit, showed a tweet from 2017 making light of Trump’s famous “covfefe” gaffe that went viral in 2017.

Abe and Covfefe at the @WhiteHouse waiting for @realDonaldTrump’s Social Media Summit. pic.twitter.com/msL6oKFhfX — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 11, 2019

At the summit, Trump boasted about his spelling abilities, but said his fingers don’t always keep up with his brain when he’s tweeting from his phone.

Also dotted around the summit were placards bearing definitions of words including “doxing” and “demonetization.”

The White House printed out various definitions of words at the Social Media Summit. pic.twitter.com/Ct1rBx6yQ7 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 11, 2019

Hull pointed out that in the definition of “doxing,” the word “publicly” was misspelled.