Want a job with the Trump administration? You’ll have to prove your loyalty first.

People seeking political appointments in the federal government will be evaluated based on whether Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign message “appealed” to them.

The Presidential Personnel Office, led by Director John McEntee, rolled out a new questionnaire for prospective hires on Monday, CNN reported.

For the first time, this questionnaire mentions the president by name and seeks to know about the candidates’ “political evolution” and whether they’ve “appeared in the media to comment” on Trump and his policies.

This is a step toward Trump bolstering his administration with loyalists, but raises questions about whether the White House undervalues relevant professional experience in comparison, CNN said.

Donald Trump has taken another step toward surrounding himself by loyalists.

Candidates seeking political appointments with the current administration will be asked to fill out a 6-page questionnaire, which has been obtained by CNN. One of the questions reads, “What part of Candidate Trump’s campaign message appealed to you and why?”

The questionnaire was distributed on Monday by the Presidential Personnel Office, which is led by John McEntee, and is in line with the administration’s latest push to ensure a loyal White House staff.

McEntee, 29, was part of Trump’s 2016 campaign and stayed on as the president’s personal assistant after he won the election. In 2018, McEntee was ousted from the White House over a financial crime investigation. However, Trump valued McEntee’s loyalty enough to earn him a spot on the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

In February, Trump tapped McEntee as Director of the Presidential Personnel Office and tasked him with purging disloyal staffers and hiring people who support the president.

The new questionnaire was created to aid in that goal and calls into question whether Trump values candidates’ loyalty over relevance experience, CNN said.

Apart from asking why the prospective hires want to work for the administration and where they see themselves being the best fit, they will also be asked:

• “Have you ever appeared in the media to comment on Candidate Trump, President Trump or other personnel or policies of the Trump administration?”

• “Briefly describe your political evolution. What thinkers, authors, books, or political leaders influenced you and led you to your current beliefs? What political commentator, thinker or politician best reflects your views?”

Other questions touch upon a range of other topics, including changes the applicants would like to see implemented, any political campaigns they’ve been part of, political commentary or congressional testimony they’ve provided, whether they’ve ever been elected to office, and whether there are any hidden foibles in their backgrounds that could “potentially embarrass” the administration if unearthed.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN: “Every President has the right to appoint people who are in line with their agenda and policies,”

However, CNN pointed out that the administration’s older questionnaire did not feature Trump by name or ask for applicant’s thoughts on the president or his campaign.

The questionnaire has been shared with agency White House liaisons who are responsible for political appointments in an array of federal government departments, CNN found.

People who testified against Trump during the recent impeachment proceedings, including Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, were booted following the conclusion of the Senate trial. Meanwhile, longtime loyalists like McEntee and Hope Hicks were brought back into the fold, and US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell was promoted to acting Director of National Intelligence.