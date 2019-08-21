Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and other top Trump aides have had their White House offices relocated to remove potential asbestos

source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Part of the White House is undergoing construction to remove potentially dangerous materials and several top presidential advisers will have to move out for the time being, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The ceiling and attic areas on the second floor of the West Wing could contain asbestos, but a spokeswoman for the US General Services Administration said the work is “precautionary” and the environment poses no immediate danger to its occupants.

“The building has been, and remains, safe for occupancy as this work is being done as a precautionary measure,” GSA press secretary Pamela Pennington told Bloomberg.

Some of the most senior aides in the White House, including first daughter Ivanka Trump, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, policy aide Stephen Miller, top economic aide Larry Kudlow, and some White House attorneys have been temporarily relocated.

The construction will come to a grand total of about $250,000, Pennington said.

GSA is planning to install a host of new features and updates, including new ceilings, LED lighting, and fire safety equipment throughout the building over the next few weeks.