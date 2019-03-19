The White House’s biggest annual economic report lists the alter-egos of Spider-man, Captain America, Batman, and a Game of Thrones character as interns

caption The Economic Reportof the President listed Peter Parker, Steve Rogers, and Bruce Wayne as interns. source Marvel

The White House released the annual Economic Report of the President on Tuesday.

The report lists interns by name, several of which are fictional characters from comic books and Game of Thrones, as well as actor John Cleese.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.

WASHINGTON – The Economic Report of the President released on Tuesday by the White House lists several fictional comic book characters and actors as interns for the Council of Economic Advisers.

Characters from Spider-Man, Batman, and actor John Cleese are among the names printed in the official report touting President Donald Trump’s economic gains in the past year.

“Student interns provide invaluable help with research projects, day-to-day operations, and fact-checking,” the report notes on page 624.

The report then lists interns from the previous year, which include Spider-Man’s alter ego Peter Parker, the fictional character’s guardian Aunt May, Steve Rogers from Captain America, billionaire caped crusader Bruce Wayne from Batman, and actor John Cleese. Another name listed is John Snow, similar to the spelling of the Game of Thrones character Jon Snow.

The Council of Economic Advisers’ official Twitter account posted that it was a deliberate attempt to bring attention to their interns and not as mistake of any kind.

“Thank you for noticing, our interns are indeed super heroes!” the CEA wrote on Twitter. “We’ve thought so all along, but we knew it’d take a little more to get them the attention they deserve. They have made significant contributions to the Economic Report of the President and do so every day at CEA.”

“Did folks really think this was a mistake?!?” they added in a follow up tweet. “That would never have made it past our fact-checkers — who, in fact, include our interns!”

The Economic Report of the President is an annual report dating back to at least 1995 that looks back at the previous year’s economic performance and set economic goals for the year ahead.

Outside of the apparent Easter eggs, this year’s report focuses on the various economic improvements during the Trump administration, like 7.6 million job openings paired with historically low unemployment rates.

The report also touts the United States as the world’s largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, surpassing both Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“Our strength in the energy sector has invigorated our economy, created jobs, and reduced our dependence on energy from countries that do not share our values,” the report reads.