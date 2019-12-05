30 photos that show how the White House and the royal family decorate for the holidays

The White House in Washington, DC, and the royal family’s Windsor Castle in the UK, are both decked out for the holidays.

This year’s theme for the White House Christmas decorations is “The Spirit of America,” celebrating classic games, holiday stories, and American cities.

Windsor Castle’s Christmas decorations feature a special display marking the 200th anniversary of the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Washington, DC, and the United Kingdom.

Both the first family at the White House and the royal family at Windsor Castle have been busy getting their residences ready for the holiday season.

Here’s how the two residences deck the halls for Christmas.

The first lady is traditionally tasked with choosing a theme and overseeing the White House’s holiday transformation.

The official White House Christmas tree is chosen through the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual contest. This year’s winning Douglas fir tree is around 23 feet tall and was grown by Larry and Joanne Snyder at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania.

The theme for this year’s White House Christmas decorations is “The Spirit of America.”

caption Melania Trump walks through the White House. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The theme celebrates classic games, holiday stories, and American cities.

In the East Colonnade, white paper stars swirl on the ceiling.

caption The East Colonnade decorated for Christmas. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The East Colonnade was first built as an open structure in 1902, and enclosed in 1942 with the expansion of the East Wing.

Along the sides, acrylic panels display renderings of famous American landmarks.

caption American landmarks on display in the East Colonnade. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The White House said in a release that the displays serve as “a timeline of American design, innovation, and architecture.”

George Washington’s portrait looks on at the Christmas cheer in the East Room.

The full-length portrait of Washington was painted by Gilbert Stuart in 1797.

The Red Room is decorated with the “The Spirit of America” theme in mind.

The Red Room was Mary Todd Lincoln’s favorite sitting room.

Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign gets a shout-out with Scrabble tiles.

caption “Be Best” in Scrabble tiles. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The campaign focuses on well-being, online safety, and battling opioid abuse.

A Scrabble board serves as the base of the tree.

caption A Scrabble board Christmas tree base in the Red Room. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Words like “confidence,” “caring,” and “encourage” reference the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign.

And small Christmas trees made out of playing cards accompany the actual tree at the center of the room.

The playing cards are from a White House card deck.

The shiny floors of the Cross Hall reflect the lights on rows of glowing Christmas trees.

The Cross Hall leads into the State Dining Room.

The State Dining Room’s 14-foot-long table is bookended by two sparkling trees.

The State Dining Room can seat 140 guests.

A gingerbread White House surrounded by other well-known US landmarks is also on display in the State Dining Room.

Other edible US landmarks include the Statue of Liberty, the Gateway Arch, and the Golden Gate Bridge.

In the Blue Room, the official White House Christmas tree stands tall.

caption The Blue Room decorated for Christmas. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The 18-foot tree is decorated with handmade paper ornaments in the shape of flowers from each US state and territory.

The Green Room looks especially festive, matching the seasonal color scheme.

The characteristic green fabric currently on the walls was chosen by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Along the mantle of the Green Room’s fireplace, classic holiday stories count down the days until Christmas.

caption The fireplace in the Green Room decorated with books. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The White House chose a selection of “beloved and classic Christmas tales” to display on the mantle, according to a release.

In the China Room, Christmas trees comprised of fruit serve as colorful centerpieces.

caption The China Room decorated for Christmas. source Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Every past president is represented in the China Room’s collection of glassware and dishes.

The White House gives out chocolate in custom festive pouches.

The packages contain chocolate kisses.

And of course, patriotic ornaments can be found throughout the White House.

The First Family’s official 2019 ornament is the American flag.

Windsor Castle, Queen’s Elizabeth’s country residence in Berkshire, UK, is also decorated for Christmas.

The Queen spends most weekends there.

Royal Collection Trust members decorated a 20-foot Christmas tree in St. George’s Hall.

The Royal Collection Trust is an organization that manages the royal family’s art collection and public openings of their residences.

They stood on ladders to carefully place red and silver ornaments, tassels, and twinkling lights around its branches.

The Nordmann fir tree was grown in Windsor Great Park, a 5,000-acre park that used to be a private hunting ground for the royal family.

Suits of armor kept watch as they worked.

Among the weaponry on display at Windsor Castle is the last suit of armour made at Greenwich for Henry VIII, dating back to around 1540.

In the castle’s State Dining Room, Queen Victoria’s Grand Service is on display.

Queen Victoria purchased the ornate silver-gilt dining set in 1840.

The collection includes saucers, goblets, candlesticks, and decorative arches adorned with ornaments.

Grand Service collections were often displayed during state dinners at Windsor Castle.

Members of the Royal Collection Trust make sure every piece is in its place.

The collection is still used at state banquets today.

In honor of the 200th anniversary of the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, Windsor Castle has hosted special displays of their affects throughout the past year.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were both born in 1819.

The Octagon Room at Windsor Castle also features a collection of Christmas presents that Queen Victoria and Prince Albert exchanged during their lifetimes.

The display includes a gold and enamel bracelet with portraits of Queen Victoria’s six eldest children and Prince Albert.

At 15 feet tall, the Crimson Drawing Room’s Christmas tree is also a sight to behold.

The windows of the Crimson Drawing Room look out onto the Berkshire countryside.

The red ornaments match the room’s red curtains, carpet, and furniture.

The Queen uses the Crimson Drawing Room for private events.

The Crimson Drawing Room is only open to the public during the winter months.

Tours of Windsor Castle are available this year until January 5, 2020. All tickets come with a glass of champagne.