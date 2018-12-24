20 photos that show how the White House and the royal family decorate for the holidays

The holiday season is a festive time for both ordinary people and public figures, when historic buildings where world leaders live and work are decked out in lights, tinsel, and enormous Christmas trees.

In Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding outfits are on display along with a 20-foot Christmas tree covered in 7,000 lights. For the Trumps’ second Christmas in the White House, first lady Melania Trump drew upon the theme of “American Treasures” to design the decorations.

Here’s how the first family of the United States and the British royal family decorated their respective residences for the holidays this year.

Queen Elizabeth usually spends her weekends at Windsor Castle, but the royal family goes to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas.

Royals have a black-tie dinner on Christmas Eve, then exchange gifts at teatime and attend church on Christmas Day.

Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle went up in November.

Staff members of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead installed the lights.

In the castle’s Crimson Drawing Room, a 15-foot tree is fittingly decorated with crimson ornaments.

The Crimson Drawing Room is only open to visitors during the winter months.

The real star of the royal holiday season is the 20-foot Nordmann Fir tree in St. George’s Hall.

The tree is covered in gold decorations and around 7,000 lights, according to the Daily Mail.

The tree was grown in Windsor Great Park.

Decorators had to climb ladders in order to reach the top.

Palace staff decorated the tree with crown ornaments.

Last year, the tree took 13 hours to decorate.

Through January 6, visitors to Windsor Castle can also see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding outfits on display.

The outfits are part of an exhibition called “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth recorded her usual Christmas address in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

caption Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace. source John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images

She didn’t mention Brexit or Trump and said peace and goodwill are “needed as much as ever.”

Other royals hold Christmas events in partnership with charities. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, mingled with reindeer at Clarence House, where she invited children and their families to decorate the tree.

The event was attended by children and families supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

Kate Middleton threw “snowballs” at a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for military families.

The snowballs weren’t real.

In the US, the theme of this year’s White House Christmas decor is “American Treasures.”

Melania Trump chose the theme and designed the decorations.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed the official White House Christmas tree in November.

The North Carolina-grown Fraser Fir tree is 18 feet tall.

It is displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

It is decorated with over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territory.

The Red Room features another Christmas tree.

The theme of the Red Room decorations is America’s children.

A wreath made of “Be Best” pencils, channeling the first lady’s initiative against cyberbullying and drug use, also hangs in the Red Room.

She announced her “Be Best” campaign earlier this year.

The Cross Hall is filled with Christmas trees.

The Cross Hall contains a gallery of recent presidential portraits.

Bright red topiary trees line the East Colonnade.

The East Colonnade was constructed in 1902.

There’s also a gingerbread version of the White House in the State Dining Room.

It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1970s.

The National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony was held at the Ellipse in November.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Melania Trump, spoke during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

It is currently closed to the public due to the partial federal government shutdown.

caption The National Christmas Tree went dark. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The partial shutdown will continue for at least a few more days as lawmakers head home for the holidays.