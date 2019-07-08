Facebook and Twitter reportedly aren’t welcome at a coming White House social-media summit

caption US President Donald Trump and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Getty/Business Insider

The White House has scheduled a social-media summit for Thursday, but two of the biggest American social-media companies apparently won’t be in attendance.

Neither Facebook nor Twitter was invited, according to a CNN report Sunday that cited people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized social-media giants like Twitter and Facebook. He accuses the companies of bias against Republicans and has specifically accused Twitter of stopping people from following him.

“I will tell you, they make it very hard for people to join me on Twitter, and they make it very much harder for me to get out the message. It’s incredible,” he said in a June interview with Fox Business Network. Twitter has denied that any change in Trump’s follower count is due to political bias, saying users’ follower counts may drop as it removes fake or automated accounts.

Early in his presidency, Trump hosted tech leaders at the White House including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The White House has yet to announce which companies or people are expected to participate in the social-media summit, which CNN said had been billed as a place to discuss “opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment.”

The Washington Post reported last week, however, that a handful of conservative critics had been invited including the Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the nonprofit PragerU, which produces YouTube videos with a conservative perspective.

Twitter representatives declined to comment on the report; Facebook and the White House didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.