The 10 funniest moments from Sports and Fitness Day at the White House

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump welcomed hoards of student athletes and members of the Presidential Council on Health, Fitness, and Nutrition to the South lawn for White House Sports and Fitness Day.
The goal of the event was to highlight the council’s work encouraging American kids to play sports and making fitness more accessible to economically disadvantaged youth.
Lots of White House officials, including senior adviser Ivanka Trump and the press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, got in on the fun, and looked like they had a great time.
Here are 10 of the most amusing moments from the event:
Several professional athletes attended the event. Earlier this year, Trump issued an executive order refocusing the council’s efforts on youth sports.
“Many of life’s most valuable lessons are learned on the field of competition,” Trump said in his remarks, before joking: “There, young Americans will discover — that’s what they do, they discover, they’re learning all the time — the importance of teamwork, social skills — do I have social skills? I don’t know. I have social media, that’s for sure. I don’t know about skill, but I have a lot of media.”
The president’s comfort zone is golf, and he took a few swings, but he also took a turn in the batting cage later on.
Wearing a nice dress didn’t stop Ivanka from having fun with a football. She joked on Instagram that it was a “rather pathetic throw.”
The president praised his daughter for her help organizing the event. “Thanks also to Ivanka for her leadership in refocusing the council,” he said. “She’s worked so hard on this. She works hard on everything, actually.”
“I was always the best athlete, people don’t know that,” Trump said about his college sports days to the Wall Street Journal in an interview last year.
“Does winning ever get boring to you, Mariano?” Trump asked New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera, 13-time All Star and five-time World Series champ. “Nope,” the future Hall of Famer replied.
Sanders went straight from her afternoon press briefing to the event in time to pass a football.
Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s lawyers, took a break from his legal duties to attend the event, along with his guest, Jennifer Leblanc. Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was also there.
Herschel Walker, pictured here with Ivanka Trump, is now the co-chair of the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. President Dwight D. Eisenhower first established the council in 1956.
This video from the White House showcases all the different sports on offer, including track and field events, golf, soccer, and baseball. It sure looked like staffers had fun.
