White House and Donald Trump Jr. condemn explosive devices sent to Obamas, Clintons

The White House on Wednesday promptly condemned “attempted violent attacks” against former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Secret Service on Wednesday said it had intercepted potential explosive devices sent in the mail to the Clintons and Obamas.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement describing the attempted bombings against the Democratic figures as “terrorizing acts” and “despicable.”

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, said “this crap has got to stop” in a tweet.

Explosive devices were found in mail sent to the Obamas and Clintons, the Secret Service said Wednesday. There are also conflicting reports that suspicious packages were sent to the White House as well as CNN’s headquarters in New York City. CNN evacuated its offices as the NYPD investigates.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” Sanders said. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

She added: “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

Sanders said in a video interview later Wednesday morning that “certainly it’s okay to disagree in politics, but it’s never okay to take action against another individual.”

Just spoke with @PressSec about the potential explosive devices being found….her latest reaction below. "its ok to disagree in politics, but its never ok to take action against another individual…" pic.twitter.com/UcMRpelPRN — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) October 24, 2018

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, echoed these sentiments in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“As someone whose family has directly been the victim of these mail threats I condemn whoever did this regardless of party or ideology,” Trump Jr. said. “This crap has to stop and I hope they end up in jail for a long time.”

As someone whose family has directly been the victim of these mail threats I condemn whoever did this regardless of party or ideology. This crap has to stop and I hope they end up in jail for a long time. https://t.co/pajRgM4hYm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence also took to Twitter to respond to these developments. He described the “attempted attacks” as “cowardly,” adding that they have “no place in this country.”

Similarly, House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted, “Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice. We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures.”

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, said in a tweet “there is no excuse” for the attempted attacks.

“America is better than this,” the first daughter added.

Pence, Ryan, and Ivanka expressed gratitude to the US Secret Service and other law enforcement responding to the incidents.

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice. We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures. I am grateful to the @SecretService, Capitol Police, and all law enforcement who guard against these threats. https://t.co/HUQQxynU9h — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 24, 2018

I strongly condemn the attempted acts of violence against President Obama, the Clinton family, @CNN & others. There is no excuse—America is better than this. Gratitude to the @SecretService and law enforcement for all they do to keep this nation safe. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 24, 2018

President Donald Trump responded to the news by retweeting the vice president and stating, “I agree wholeheartedly!”

The explosive devices were reportedly similar to the one found in the mailbox of billionaire George Soros on Monday, two law enforcement officials told The New York Times.

Soros, who founded Open Society Foundations, has championed progressive causes throughout his career and has frequently been the target of right-wing conspiracy theories.