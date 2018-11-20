Turkeys ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ are staying in this specially designed 5-star hotel room ahead of the White House Turkey Pardon

caption Peas and Carrots, the two turkeys chosen to take part in the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, relax in their room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington D.C. on Monday. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Peas and Carrots, the two turkeys in the running to be pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, have been living in the height of luxury at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, DC.

The two turkeys checked into the hotel on Sunday night for two nights of rest before the big day. Their room was covered in bark dust for their comfort.

Rooms at the five-star hotel start at $189 a night, according to their website.

Peas and Carrots, the two turkeys chosen to take part in the White House Turkey Pardon, have been living it up at a five-star hotel in Washington, DC while they wait for their big TV moment.

On Monday, reporters took pictures of the two South Dakota-raised birds relaxing in their room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, where basic rooms start at $189 a night.

Bark dust was spread across the floor to make the room feel like home for the white-feathered gobblers.

Ahead of Tuesday’s pardon, the White House put out a poll to let the public choose which turkey would get the official pardon. While only one of the birds will get Trump’s official pardon, both will be spared a deadly Thanksgiving fate.

While only one of the turkeys will get President Trump's official pardon, both will be spared a deadly Thanksgiving fate and will live out the rest of their lives at Virginia Tech University.

After the ceremony, both birds will be sent to “Gobblers Rest,” the home for presidential turkey pardons, which is located at Virginia Tech University. The birds will be allowed to live out the rest of their days at the haven, cared for by students and faculty in the university’s Animal and Poultry Sciences department.

While Americans have been sending turkeys to the White House since at least the 1870s, the turkey pardon as we know it was started by President George H.W. Bush.

According to a White House press release, this year’s turkeys were part of a presidential flock of 50 birds that were hatched in July at a farm near Sioux Falls, South Dakota, under supervision of the National Turkey Federation. The National Turkey Federation has been supplying turkeys to the White House since the Truman Administration.

The turkey pardon is set to take place at 1 p.m. in the White House Rose Garden.

“The ‘Presidential Flock’ is raised much in the same way as turkeys marketed for US customers – protected from weather extremes and predators in a barn, free to strut about with constant access to water and a feed mix of corn and soybeans.

“The flock is prepared for potential stardom at the White House from an early age, with the birds becoming acclimated to the sounds of a crowd, bright camera lights, and having to stand comfortably on a table during the presentation. The turkeys will also prepare for their visit by interacting with children and families on stops around the Huron community,” the press release states.

The National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation is scheduled to take place at 1:05 pm. Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden.