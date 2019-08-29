17 outfits that prove you can — and should — wear white after Labor Day

caption Meghan Markle sporting a white coat and matching hat. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As the end of summer nears, some people may feel the urge to stow away their white clothing items until the following year, the “no white after Labor Day” idea niggling at the back of their head.

According to a video from TIME, this “rule” may have originated in the early 20th century out of necessity: Before people had air conditioning, they wore white during the hot summer months in order to stay cool. However, with the start of rainy fall weather, wearing white outfits was no longer practical – so white became an out-of-season color, and swapping light shades with darker-colored ensembles was a sign of re-entering the workplace or school.

However, celebrity fashion stylist and co-founder/style director of Athleisure Mag, Kimmie Smith previously told Insider that this is an outdated concept today. “The biggest fashion myth that I don’t agree with is this imaginary rule of not being able to wear white after Labor Day,” she said. “White is a neutral and can be worn at any time. It gives most skin tones a natural glow and shouldn’t be relegated to a certain time of year.”

Stacy London, a stylist and former host of TLC’s “What Not to Wear” agrees, telling The Baltimore Sun, “There is no such thing as rules. Rules like ‘don’t wear white after Labor Day’ or ‘shoes matching the handbag’ are antiquated. Modern women should feel free to experiment.”

Here are 17 ensembles that will inspire you to put your white clothes to good use, no matter the time of year.

Kate Middleton is known for her amazing winter coats, including this stunning white one.

caption Kate Middleton. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has sported a ton of sophisticated winter coats over the years, including a plaid one from Zara that sold out shortly after she was spotted wearing it.

Meghan Markle also looks dazzling in a white coat, especially with her coordinating hat.

caption Meghan Markle. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Since her engagement and marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has taken the world by storm with her many stylish ensembles and influential fashion moments.

In March, Markle showed off her baby bump with a beautiful white dress, and 24 hours after her appearance, there was a 500% increase in online demand for the dress, according to previous reporting by Insider on a survey published by fashion platform Lyst.

A nice leather jacket will turn any piece, no matter how summery, into a perfect fall outfit.

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas. source Raymond Hall/GC Images

When debating whether or not to sport white after Labor Day, people should remember that white is a neutral color, and as such can be worn with anything.

“Like black, white is a neutral that matches everything,” said Southern California stylist Catherine Bachelier in a previous story for Insider.

Wearing white from head-to-toe can make for a classy look that adds brightness to even the gloomiest of winter days.

caption Jeanette Madsen sporting all white during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 18 on January 31, 2018. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sporting the “winter white” trend is all about pairing the right layers, like warm sweaters and heavy coats.

Wearing post-Labor Day white can come in the form of a boxy, comfortable sweater that makes a statement.

caption Caroline Daur wearing a white sweater, black pants and brown bag outside the Boss show during New York Fashion Week: Fall/Winter 2019 on February 13, 2019 in New York City. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

A thick mockneck sweater is a stylish as well as practical winter wardrobe staple, and wearing it in white adds a touch of light on a cold day.

White jeans were once thought of as being strictly for summer, but they can easily be worn in any season.

caption A guest at Paris Fashion Week. source Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Stylist Megan Georgiane told Insider she recommends pairing white denim with sweaters or tunics.

Darker-colored accessories and a jacket can give contrast to a white-on-white outfit.

caption Kaia Gerber. source Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber proves that white-on-white can also look super autumny.

Ashley Graham’s take on wearing white after Labor Day came in the form of a two-piece ensemble with draped fabric.

caption Ashley Graham in February 2019. source JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Despite clothing rules of the past, wearing head-to-toe white is now a popular look among celebrities and style influencers. In fact, one stylist previously told Insider that “winter whites” would be an upcoming trend.

Wearing white-on-white has never looked as effortless as when Gigi Hadid sported this mostly monochromatic look.

caption Gigi Hadid. source Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid’s snakeskin-printed boots are a fashion-forward addition to the crisp ensemble.

Adding a brightly colored accessory to a mostly white outfit can make a fun statement.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow. source XPX/Star Max/GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wide-leg trousers, sneakers, and bright blue bag prove that post-Labor Day whites can be casual and customizable.

Sonequa Martin-Green wore an all-white pantsuit and blazer that would look beautiful any time of year.

caption Sonequa Martin-Green. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

In recent years, oversized blazers and pantsuits have become a huge trend.

This white and cream outfit proves that even light-colored linen pants can be worn year-round.

caption A guest at New York Fashion Week. source Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Adding chunky scarves and sweaters will turn even the most summery piece into a solid fall staple.

Wearing whites year-round can also look amazing with other neutrals, like cream, tan, or taupe.

caption Charly Sturm in Berlin in February 2019. source Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Adding other patterns via accessories like snakeskin booties or textured outerwear can dress up an otherwise all-white outfit.

Not all white garments are designed with spring or summer in mind, like this unique blazer worn by actress Logan Browning.

caption Logan Browning. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

The stunning blazer with black appliques proves white-colored statement garments aren’t only reserved for warm weather.

White shoes also don’t have to be reserved for spring and summer.

caption A guest at Paris Fashion Week in 2018. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The white boot trend is going strong in 2019.

Diane Keaton’s sophisticated belted coat turns white outerwear into a special ensemble.

caption Diane Keaton. source Vera Anderson/WireImage

“White adds a refreshing crispness to any dark seasonal wardrobe, so it’s no wonder [that] celebrities, bloggers and stylists are decked out in this invigorating trend,” Raleigh, North Carolina stylist Megan Georgiane told Insider.

Adding denim to an all-white outfit is another stylish way to wear the neutral year-round.

caption Heidi Klum in 2018. source SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Heidi Klum glows in white booties paired with a white jacket and shirt.