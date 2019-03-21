A baseball coach struggled to hide his smile after his son hit a huge home run for the opposing team

caption Alek Thomas hit a home run against his father’s team on Wednesday, and the elder Thomas couldn’t help but show his excitement. source @Dbacks / Twitter

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Alek Thomas hit a massive three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in a spring training game on Wednesday night.

Thomas’ father, who works for the White Sox, tried and failed to hide his smile at his son’s success at his team’s expense.

The younger Thomas shouted out his father on Twitter after the game.

The spring training game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox turned into a family affair on Wednesday night, with 18-year-old Diamondbacks prospect Alek Thomas in one dugout and his father, White Sox director of conditioning Allen Thomas, in the other.

The younger Thomas would wind up winning the day. Stepping up to the plate with the Diamondbacks already holding a healthy lead in the ninth inning, Thomas smacked a massive three-run home run off of Chicago pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Once Thomas made it back to the Arizona dugout, he hung on the railing and tried to get his father’s attention across the field, gesturing over with a huge grin on his face. The elder Thomas tried to hide his delight, but ultimately was unable to hide his smile at his son’s success.

You can watch the whole scene play out below.

Cool moment from today's #DbacksSpring game.#Dbacks prospect @athomas22 hit a three-run homer in the 9th inning. His father Allen, who is the @WhiteSox Director of Conditioning, was sitting in the other dugout. Alek made sure his dad saw it. pic.twitter.com/Vm5tjVJJAF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 21, 2019

Alek shouted out his father after the game on Twitter, saying it was all love.

And his father responded by asking him to save his home run hitting for other teams.

Love you more! Go beat up other teams..lol enjoy the moment but realize how nasty that big league curveball was! — Allen E. Thomas (@AllenEThomas12) March 21, 2019

Thomas isn’t projected to make the Diamondbacks opening day roster, but in just a few short years, he could be hitting home runs against his father’s team on a regular basis in the big leagues.

More MLB coverage:

We ranked every MLB team heading into the 2019 season

Mike Trout reportedly set to sign record-shattering 12-year, $430 million extension with Angels

The 34 highest-paid players in baseball

Mets vow to teach 25-year-old outfielder how to cook after he got sick from his own under-cooked chicken