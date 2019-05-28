The 7 white T-shirts we buy over and over again

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Everlane Cotton V-Neck, $18, is a team favorite. source Everlane

A plain white T-shirt is the ultimate wardrobe staple.

As a team of discerning shoppers and product viewers, the women of Insider Picks have tried a lot of plain white tees in our time and have strong opinions about the ones we like best.

Whether you already have a favorite or are still on the hunt for the perfect piece, check out our list of plain white T-shirts that are worth adding to your wardrobe now.

There are a few staples everyone should have in their closet. A great pair of jeans you can wear all day. A nice blazer that makes you feel like your best self. A plain white T-shirt.

The plain white tee is a closet staple for good reason. You can dress it up or down, wear it alone or with layers; its simple color and design make it the perfect canvas for trying out funky accessories, bottoms, and jackets.

With an abundance of options out there, you’d think it would be easy to pick one. Yet, the sheer variety of brands and styles can make that choice seem daunting. Should you go with a V-neck or a crew? Do you want a slouchy or tight fit?

Well, we can’t tell you which plain white T-shirt you’ll like best, but we can tell you which ones we love – and hopefully that can inspire you on your hunt for perfection.

Keep reading for the seven plain white T-shirts that we turn to day in and day out.

Everlane Box-Cut Pocket Tee

source Sally Kaplan/ Business Insider

The very first article I ever wrote for Business Insider was about this perfect, slightly boxy, slightly cropped white T-shirt. That was over a year ago, back when it only cost $16. Everlane has since raised the price by $2, but I keep buying them regardless because a) they’re not that expensive even still, and b) they fit like a dream!

I prefer the style with a pocket, but they offer plain pocket-less versions too. The best part is that they’re just cropped enough to achieve a perfect front-tuck, which is how I wear my white tees most of the time, and the 100% cotton construction holds up well in the wash. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Richer Poorer Scoop V-Neck

source Connie Chen / Business Insider

I’ve tried a few of Richer Poorer’s tanks and tees, and they’re all consistently soft, durable, and comfortable. This tee has a gentle scoop neck that doesn’t gape and lets me show a bit of skin and a pretty necklace, with sleeves that hit at the middle of my upper arms. Get it in your usual size and it should fit your shoulders and chest snugly while draping down the rest of your torso with a relaxed fit. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Universal Standard Tee Rex

source Hollis Johnson/ Business Insider

Universal Standard is known for their size-inclusive jeans, but their Tee Rex white T-shirt is a star in itself. There isn’t anything particularly fancy about this T-shirt, but the simplicity of the loose fit is perfect for everyday wear. It’s made from Peruvian cotton which actually gets softer with every wash – although I found it was extremely comfortable from the beginning. The white is super versatile (and my personal favorite) but it comes in six other colors for every style and preference. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

Madewell Whisper V-Neck

source Remi Rosmarin / Business Insider

I’ve had this shirt in about five different colors over the years and I’m already on number two for the plain white iteration. It’s ideal for so many reasons – lightweight fabric, a heathered white that’s not too stark against my pale skin, a comfy slouchy fit, a length that’s just long enough to tuck in but not too long to leave hanging out, and a wallet-friendly price of $19.50. This T-shirt has become the foundation for too many outfits to count. Whether it’s tucked into a silk skirt, thrown on with a pair of denim cutoffs, or layered under a chunky sweater, this T-shirt is one of my go-to staples for every season. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Uniqlo U Relax Fit Crew Neck

source Connie Chen / Business Insider

I size down to a small in this T-shirt for a closer, snug fit. Combine this fit with a silhouette that falls straight down (rather than slightly flaring out) and you have a versatile blank canvas that’s perfect for tucking into skirts or jeans. It’s made from a smooth, slightly thick cotton material that almost feels similar to workout attire. The neckline hits above the collarbone and has a ribbed collar, but doesn’t feel like it’s restricting or choking me. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Spanx Slub Neck V-Neck Tee

source Spanx

$58 is a lot to spend on a single T-shirt, but I have a well-documented love of Spanx tights and workout leggings, and thus wanted to give the Slub V-Neck Tee a try when Spanx first introduced it to its website. I wasn’t disappointed. This, indeed, looks and feels like a $58 T-shirt. It’s made of a lightweight and slightly textured Pima cotton that feels almost silk-like on my skin and has held up well in the wash. The V-neckline shows off a nice, but modest amount of skin; and it’s just fitted enough to hug my curves, but not so fitted that it highlights any areas I’m not looking to draw attention to, like my lower stomach. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks commerce director

Everlane Cotton V-Neck

source Everlane

There’s rarely a day you won’t find me wearing at least one article of clothing from Everlane. Everything the company makes, from its $115 Day Glove flats, to its $68 Authentic Stretch skinny jeans, to the $18 Cotton V-Neck, is responsibly made, reasonably priced, and great quality. This tee (and most of the other tees Everlane makes – they’re all great!) has a relaxed fit and is made of soft and lightweight cotton; I usually size down one size in Everlane tees since the relaxed fit means they tend to run large. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks commerce director