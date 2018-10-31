A mafia hit man who ‘hated rats’ is reportedly the prime suspect in Whitey Bulger’s death

caption Whitey Bulger source Reuters

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 51, is reportedly under investigation in the murder of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

Bulger was found beaten to death in a West Virginia prison on Tuesday morning, the same day he was transferred to the facility.

Geas is serving a life sentence after being convicted of the 2003 murders of a Massachusetts mob boss named Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, and his associate, Gary Westerman.

A mafia hitman from Massachusetts who "hated rats" is believed to be a suspect in the murder of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger, who was found dead in a West Virginia prison on Tuesday, according to reports.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 51, is being eyed as a suspect for allegedly instigating a group of men to beat 89-year-old Bulger to death just hours after he transferred to the USP Hazelton, according to The Boston Globe.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons official told The New York Times on Tuesday that Bulger was killed by fellow inmates, but did not reveal any further details.

Sources close to the investigation told the Globe that Bulger’s body was beaten and his eyes were nearly gouged out.

Geas, formerly of West Springfield, Massachusetts, is serving a life sentence at the Hazelton federal penitentiary.

He was convicted of the 2003 murders of a Massachusetts mob boss named Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, and his associate, Gary Westerman, MassLive reported.

Private investigator Ted McDonough told the Globe: “Freddy hated guys who abused women. Whitey was a rat who killed women. It’s probably that simple.”

Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted of a number of crimes in 2013, including participating in the killings of at least 11 people.

The former leader of the Winter Hill Gang was convicted of killings in Oklahoma, Florida, and Massachusetts, and for years served as an FBI informant.

Bulger had recently been moved from Florida to a facility in Oklahoma City before moving to West Virginia, according to The Associated Press.

It remains unclear why Bulger, whose health was deteriorating, was moved from facility to facility, and officials from the Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the moves.

An insider told The Times, however, that Bulger was transferred to Hazelton after threatening a staff member at the Coleman prison complex in Sumterville, Florida.