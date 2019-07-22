Marvel just announced its next big superhero group the Eternals. Here’s the cast and who they’re playing.

caption Say hello to the cast of “The Eternals,” so far. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige announced six upcoming Marvel movies at San Diego Comic-Con.

One of them will introduce a new group of superheroes called the Eternals.

The movie, starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden, will be in theaters Friday, November 6, 2020.

The new film is gender-swapping a few of the original characters, including Ajax and Sprite.

INSIDER breaks down what you should know about the new superhero group and the characters each actor will be playing.

Marvel announced its upcoming movies for the next two years at San Diego Comic-Con and a lot of new characters are about to be introduced to the MCU.

Among the new movies announced for next year is “The Eternals,” starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and more. If you’re not familiar with the comics, you’re probably wondering what you should know about this new group of super-powered beings.

“[They’re] a group of immortals who have been on Earth for 35,000 years. They’ve been there amongst the MCU,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con.

Introduced in 1976, the Jack Kirby comic introduces three different groups that were created by celestial Gods: the Deviants (a group that was constantly at war), humans, and the immortal Eternals, of which there are more than 30. Over the years, there have been several iterations of the characters.

Feige announced eight of the Eternals who will be in the upcoming movie and a lot of them are gender-swapped from their original characters. Since they’re all cut from the same cloth, the majority of them all have similar superhuman abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly.

From Richard Madden to Angelina Jolie, keep reading to meet the cast and see who they will be playing next fall.

“Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden is playing Ikaris, one of the leaders of the Eternals.

"Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden is playing Ikaris, one of the leaders of the Eternals. We're wondering if Madden will go blonde for the role. Ikaris appeared in "Eternals" No. 1 released in 1976.

When Ikaris is first introduced in the comics, he’s undercover as a human on Earth named Ike Harris. Ikaris has the ability to fly and levitate others. He can also shoot beams of cosmic energy from his eyes and teleport if he chooses to do so.

Salma Hayek is playing a gender-swapped version of Ajak.

Salma Hayek is playing a gender-swapped version of Ajak. The character wore a bright purple and orange getup with a headdress when first introduced in the comics.

Ajak was first introduced as a man by Kirby in the second issue of “The Eternals.” The character was worshipped by the Incans as Tecumotzin and was buried deep in an Incan tomb to sleep until awoken by Ikaris. The Eternal also fought in the Trojan War.

Like Ikaris, the character can fly and has the ability to teleport. Overall, the majority of the Eternals all have similar powers.

Hayek shared her excitement for the gender-swapped role on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls … this is OUR time !!!!” Hayek wrote.

Angelina Jolie is playing the role of Thena.

Angelina Jolie is playing the role of Thena. Thena has golden hair and usually wears a fully golden suit with a headdress. She's described in the original comics as emulating perfection.

Thena was born in Olympia and is the daughter of Zuras (not to be mistaken with Zeus).

In the comics, she has a secret love affair with an enemy of the Eternals named Kro. Thena can also fly, has super strength, and super speed.

Don Lee (aka Dong-seok Ma) was cast as Gilgamesh, an Eternal who goes by a lot of names.

Don Lee (aka Dong-seok Ma) was cast as Gilgamesh, an Eternal who goes by a lot of names. Don Lee is a very popular actor in South Korea.

In the comics, Gilgamesh is first introduced as the Forgotten One, an Eternal which was exiled from his kind by Zuras because he spent too much time around humans.

Because of that, the character became known by several legendary aliases, including Hercules, Beowulf, and Gilgamesh. He eventually joined the Avengers in the comics.

If you’re not familiar with actor Don Lee, he’s a fan-favorite from the excellent zombie movie “Train to Busan,” which is available on Netflix.

“The Walking Dead” actress Lauren Ridloff is playing a gender-flipped version of Makkari.

"The Walking Dead" actress Lauren Ridloff is playing a gender-flipped version of Makkari. Ridloff, who will be playing the character, is a deaf actress.

Makkari is a speedster who is described as impatient. Makkari has a vibrant red suit and mask in the comics and was also known as Mercury.

Ridloff joined “TWD” on season nine and instantly became a fan-favorite.

Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”) is playing Kingo, who spent years studying Samurai in Japan.

Kumail Nanjiani ("Stuber") is playing Kingo, who spent years studying Samurai in Japan. The character's full name is Kingo Sunen. The character first appeared in issue No. 11 of "The Eternals."

Kingo is supposed to be one of the most skilled swordsmen on Earth. He spent so much time training with Samurai that he transitioned into becoming a famous Japanese action star.

Lia McHugh is playing a gender-swapped version of Sprite who looks young, but is actually thousands of years old.

Lia McHugh is playing a gender-swapped version of Sprite who looks young, but is actually thousands of years old. Sprite is always causing trouble for the Eternals.

In the comics, Sprite is a young boy who is able to change his appearance. Despite looking like a young teen, the Eternal is pretty old. He just can’t age. Because of that, the young-looking Eternal likes to play tricks, often at the expense of his own kind.

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”) is playing Phastos.

Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta") is playing Phastos. Phastos was first introduced in 1985's "The Eternals" No. 1.

Unlike the other Eternals, Phastos was introduced later in the comics in 1985. He still has similar powers to the rest. He’s fast, strong, and can fly. Phastos is also an engineer and inventor and made Kingo’s sword.

There are a few noteworthy Eternals who weren’t announced at Comic-Con that we’re expecting to see in the movie.

caption We were surprised Sersi, an Eternal who lives among humans, wasn’t announced as part of the initial cast. It was thought Jolie would play this character. source Marvel

Those aren’t the only Eternals. There are well over 30 of them since the group’s introduction in the comic. Among the ones that were not announced at Comic-Con were Zuras (Thena’s father), Domo, and a very popular Eternal named Sersi.