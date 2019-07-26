‘Who blocked me on Twitter?’: How to find out if a Twitter account has blocked you

caption Finding out who blocked you on Twitter requires you to check individual accounts. source Reuters

If you’ve been blocked on Twitter, you won’t receive a notification that this has happened, nor is there a way to find a list of all the people who might have blocked you.

To see if someone has blocked you on Twitter, you need to go to their profile page, and check if there’s a message saying you’ve been blocked.

Twitter gives you various tools to control what you see in your feed, and one of those is the ability to block people whom you don’t want to engage with.

If someone has blocked you, the bad news is that you don’t get notified. Nor is there anywhere you can go to see a complete list of accounts that have blocked you.

But here is how to figure out if you’re being blocked on Twitter, and by whom.

How to find out who blocked you on Twitter

Since there’s no way to simply see a list of the people and accounts blocking you, you need to investigate specific accounts that you suspect might be blocking you.

1. Start Twitter in a web browser or using the app on your phone.

2. Use the search box to go to the profile of an account you think might be blocking you.

3. If you are being blocked, you will not be able to see the profile. Instead, you’ll see a message that says “You’re blocked. You can’t see or follow [the blocker’s] Tweets.”

What being blocked on Twitter means for you

Being blocked is sort of like being put in a digital penalty box – Twitter makes it impossible to view content from that person, or communicate with them on Twitter through your account.

Specifically, if you’ve been blocked, you can no longer follow that person or read their tweets. Their tweets won’t appear in your search results, either. You also can’t tag the person who has blocked you in photos.

In addition, you can’t exchange direct messages with the blocker or view any Moments that account has created.

