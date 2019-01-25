We tried chocolate glazed donuts from 4 bakery chains and the winner also had the most glaze

caption We tried four chocolate glazed donuts from different bakery chains. source Paige Bennett

Glazed chocolate donuts are a breakfast staple.

Every chain donut shop has its own special recipe for a glazed chocolate cake donut.

We tasted chocolate donuts from Yum-Yum Donuts, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme and Ralph’s to find the best one.

Is there anything better than a perfectly glazed donut? Well, the only thing might just be a perfectly glazed chocolate donut. There’s no better way to start a morning than with a rich, chocolatey donut. But there are so many glazed chocolate cake donuts out there that it can be hard to choose which one to purchase.

So we tried a glazed chocolate cake donut from four chain bakeries around the US to find the best one.

We tried donuts from:

Here’s how these donuts fared.

The chocolate donut from Yum-Yum Donuts had delicious icing.

caption The icing was nice and sweet. source Paige Bennett

This donut was pretty large for its affordable $1.24 price tag. The cake was pretty light and fluffy, but a tad dry. Luckily, this texture was balanced nicely with the glazing.

Although all of the donuts were sampled were very similar, Yum-Yum Donuts had a noticeable difference – the donut’s glaze was also chocolate. As you might be able to tell in the photo, the icing was quite wet and some of it stuck to the bag. Still, the remaining glaze complimented the somewhat dry interior very well.

Dunkin’s donut had a unique, spiced flavor.

caption Dunkin’ was light on the glaze. source Paige Bennett

If you love pumpkin spice or gingerbread flavors, this is the donut for you. Although it definitely had the distinct chocolate flavor, it also had lovely, spiced notes that made it stand out from the crowd, something like cinnamon, nutmeg, or clove.

This was delicious, but it did make the donut taste a little less chocolatey than the others we sampled. The donut is also lightly glazed, which might be an issue for some people who really love a good glazed donut. The treat was a great size for only $1.39.

If you want extra glaze, try a chocolate donut from Krispy Kreme.

caption This donut was probably the biggest. source Paige Bennett

Glazing is an important part of any donut, and Krispy Kreme is here to deliver (not literally, but that would be a dream!). This chocolate donut had quite a bit of glaze, which I enjoyed; however, this might be too sweet for some people.

Inside, the dough was light and moist with a chocolate flavor that was neither lacking nor overpowering. Although the sizes were all very close, this one appeared to be the biggest. It was also the most expensive at $1.69.

The glazed chocolate donut from the Ralph’s (Kroger) bakery is cheap and sweet.

caption The donut wasn’t too sweet. source Paige Bennett

If you aren’t grabbing fresh donuts from the bakery on your grocery run, you are totally missing out. Although this chocolate donut was a little smaller than the other chain donuts we sampled, it was a steal at just $0.89.

This particular donut was dense and slightly dry, but it had a great chocolate flavor that was rich without being overbearing. The glazing also hit that “just right” mark as being sweet without being too sweet.

We loved Krispy Kreme the most … but don’t underestimate the Ralph’s bakery.

caption There was so much of the delicious glaze. source Paige Bennett

The flavor of the Krispy Kreme donut was my favorite. I loved the extra glazing and the actual donut part was soft, fluffy, and moist. I also thought the chocolate flavor was ideal – not too chocolatey, but the flavor was definitely there. Unfortunately, my taste is clearly expensive, as this was the priciest donut I sampled. Still, it was a large donut that, when paired with coffee, would fill me up for breakfast.

I also really enjoyed the Ralph’s donut. Although it wasn’t my favorite in terms of flavor, I’d consider it a close second. It’s smaller, so it might take two to stifle my hunger on a Saturday morning but for those who just require the one donut, it is hard to beat $0.89. Plus, it’s easy to grab it while you do your regular grocery shopping, and it is still just as fresh of an option as the other chains’ offerings.

