10 artists with the most Billboard Music Awards of all time

The Billboard Music Awards have been around since 1990.

Taylor Swift has the most awards with 23 wins under her belt.

Drake could break her record this year since he’s already won 15 awards and is nominated for 17 more this year.

The very first Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) ceremony was in 1990. Since then, nearly 1,000 awards have been handed out, many of them to the same musicians.

For the BBMAs, nominees and winners are determined by a variety of measurable factors. Per the award show’s official website, the “finalists are based on key interactions with music fans, as well as album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement.”

Ahead of the 2019 BBMAs show, which airs live on May 1 on NBC, here are the artists who have won the most Billboard Music Awards of all time.

Janet Jackson has won 11 awards over the years.

The artist won eight of her 11 awards in 1990. Most recently, she won the icon award in 2018. She is not nominated for any BBMAs this year.

Lil Jon, the rapper, also has 11 BBMAs, though six of them were awards he won with the East Side Boyz, an Atlanta-based rap group.

Rihanna has picked up a dozen Billboard Music Awards since 2006.

She's not nominated for any BBMAs this year.

Her 12 wins include female artist of the year in 2006 and top streaming artist in 2012. She’s also been nominated for BBMAs a whopping 68 times.

Considering she hasn’t released a new album since 2016, Rihanna is not up for any new BBMAs this year.

Also having won 12 awards, R. Kelly is currently tied with Rihanna for the ninth spot on this list.

Mariah Carey will be honored with her 15th award this year.

caption Mariah Carey is being presented with the icon award this year. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The singer has scored 14 BBMA wins thus far, winning her first four awards in 1991. In 1999, she even won the notable award for female artist of the decade.

This year, she’ll be presented with the icon award – her first BBMA since 2005.

Drake is quickly climbing the charts with 15 total BBMAs.

caption Drake has won 15. source Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake won his first BBMA in 2016 and he might win even more trophies this May.

He’s nominated for a whopping 17 awards this year – and if he wins big, he might just become the musician with the most BBMAs of all time.

Most recently, the rapper won the award for top Billboard 200 artist in 2018.

The late Whitney Houston won 16 BBMAs in her lifetime.

caption Whitney Houston won big in 1993. source Getty/Kevin Winter

She first won awards in 1991 and, in 1992, she took home 11 awards in one night.

Her most recognized works were the song “I Will Always Love You” and “The Bodyguard” soundtrack.

The singer died in 2012 and that same year she was awarded the special Billboard millennium award, which recognized her influential body of work.

Adele has picked up 18 victories since she came onto the scene.

caption Adele won 12 awards in one year. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

As an awards-season darling, Adele is known for winning big this time of year.

Her albums “21” and “25,” containing such songs as “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello,” were widely celebrated by the BBMAs and she won 12 of her 18 awards in 2012, including top pop album and top female artist.

Adele is not nominated for any new awards this year.

Usher ties with Adele at 18 wins.

caption He first won in 1998. source Getty Images

The singer won his first three awards in 1998 for artist of the year, R&B artist of the year, and hot 100 singles artist of the year.

In 2004, he had his biggest year yet at the BBMAs when he won 11 of his 18 total awards, mostly for his hit song “Yeah!”

He’s not nominated for any new awards this year.

With 19 awards under his belt, Garth Brooks is one of the only country artists on this list.

caption Garth Brooks won his first award in 1991. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The singer won his first award in 1991 and throughout the ’90s he continued to win big. Even though he’s continued to release new music for years, he hasn’t won a BBMA since 1999 when he was named male artist of the decade.

He is not nominated for any BBMAs this year.

Justin Bieber has won 20 times at the BBMAs.

caption He has 20 awards. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bieber won his first award in 2011 and has won awards every year since with the exception of 2017.

His most recent victory came in 2018 when he won five awards for his work on “Despacito,” including top Latin song, top collaboration, top-selling song, top streaming song (video), and top hot 100 song.

He’s not nominated for any new awards this year.

Taylor Swift is the reigning BBMAs champ with 23 total wins.

caption She’s won multiple awards in one night. source Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The country-turned-pop star has raked in quite a few awards since she first hit the scene. Her first victory came in 2011 when she won three awards in one night, including the top country artist award, top country album award, and top Billboard 200 artist award.

Since then, her reign has been pretty much unchallenged. Most recently, she won awards in 2018 for top-selling album and top female artist.

This year, Swift has a chance to take her total to 25 awards thanks to two more nominations – top female artist and top touring artist.