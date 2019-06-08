15 people who have won an EGOT, the most coveted award in Hollywood

caption Audrey Hepburn, John Legend, and Whoppi Goldberg are EGOT winners. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The ultimate achievement in Hollywood is achieving an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, also referred to as an EGOT.

There are 15 actors, producers, directors, and composers who have been awarded all four, and one person (Robert Lopez) is a double EGOT winner.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The ultimate achievement for entertainers isn’t just an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, or Tony. It’s all four.

Only a handful of stars have won all four of the industry’s top awards, a feat popularly known by the acronym EGOT.

The term apparently came from “Miami Vice” actor Philip Michael Thomas, who used to wear a gold medallion bearing all four letters. He often publicly professed his desire to win the four awards, but hasn’t been nominated for a single one, according to the New York Post.

But 15 actors, producers, directors, and composers have achieved the feat, and one person has even won all four EGOT awards twice. Here’s a complete list of every winner so far.

Caroline Praderio contributed to a previous version of this article.

Mel Brooks got his EGOT by acting, writing for TV, and writing a musical.

caption Mel Brooks is known for the musical “The Producers.” source REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Emmy AwardsOutstanding writing achievement in variety, “The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special” (1967) Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, “Mad About You” (1997) Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, “Mad About You” (1998) Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, “Mad About You” (1999)

Grammy AwardsBest spoken comedy album, “The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000” (1998) Best long form music video, “Recording The Producers – A Musical Romp With Mel Brooks” (2001) Best musical show album, “The Producers” (2001) Academy AwardBest writing, story and screenplay – written directly for the screen, “The Producers” (1969)

Tony Awards Best book of a musical, “The Producers” (2001) Best musical, “The Producers” (2001) Best original score, “The Producers” (2001)

Whoopi Goldberg secured her EGOT with a comedy recording, a movie role, her hosting gig on the View, and a producer credit on Broadway.

caption Whoopi Goldberg’s career spans film, TV, and stage. source REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Emmy AwardsOutstanding special class special, “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel” (2002) Outstanding talk show host, “The View” (2009)

Grammy AwardBest comedy recording, “Whoopi Goldberg – Original Broadway Show Recording” (1985)

Academy AwardBest actress in a supporting role, “Ghost” (1991)

Tony Award Best musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002)

Composer Richard Rodgers (of the famed Rodgers and Hammerstein duo) was the first person to complete the EGOT.

Emmy Award Outstanding achievement in original music composed for television, “Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years” (1962)

Grammy Awards Best show album, “The Sound of Music” (1960) Best show album, “No Strings” (1962)

Academy Award Best original song, “State Fair” (1945)

Tony AwardsBest musical, “South Pacific” (1950) Best producers, “South Pacific” (1950) Best original score, “South Pacific” (1950) Best musical, “The King and I” (1952) Best musical, “The Sound of Music,” (1960) Best original score, “No Strings” (1962) Special award (1962) Special award (1972) Lawrence Langner memorial award for distinguished lifetime achievement in the American theatre (1979)

It took 45 years for actress Helen Hayes to get her EGOT — longer than anyone else on this list.

Emmy Award Best actress (1953)

Grammy Award Best spoken word recording, “Great American Documents” (1976)

Academy Awards Best actress in a leading role, “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” (1932) Best actress in a leading role, “Airport” (1971)

Tony AwardsBest actress in a play, “Happy Birthday” (1947) Best actress in a play, “Time Remembered” (1958) Lawrence Langner memorial award for distinguished lifetime achievement in the American theatre (1980)

Rita Moreno kicked off her EGOT with an Oscar for playing Anita in “West Side Story.”

Emmy Awards Outstanding performance by a supporting actress in variety or music series, “The Muppet Show” (1977) Outstanding lead actress for a single appearance in a drama or comedy series, “The Rockford Files” (1978)

Grammy Award Best recording for children, “The Electric Company” (1972)

Academy Award Best actress in a supporting role, “West Side Story” (1962)

Tony AwardBest featured actress in a play, “The Ritz” (1975)

English actor John Gielgud was renowned for his Shakespeare skills, and earned his EGOT in 1991.

Emmy Award Outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a special, “Summer’s Lease” (1991)

Grammy Award Best spoken word, documentary or drama recording, “Ages Of Man – Readings From Shakespeare” (1979)

Academy Award Best actor in a supporting role, “Arthur” (1982)

Tony AwardsSpecial award (1959) Best direction of a play, “Big Fish, Little Fish” (1961)

Audrey Hepburn’s performance in “Roman Holiday” helped her clinch the EGOT.

caption Actress Audrey Hepburn. source Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Emmy Award Outstanding individual achievement – informational programming, “Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn” (1993)

Grammy Award Best spoken word recording for children, “Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales” (1993)

Academy Awards Best actress in a leading role, “Roman Holiday” (1953) Jean Hersholt humanitarian award (1993)

Tony Award Best actress in a play, “Ondine” (1954)

In 1995, Marvin Hamlisch became the second composer to win an EGOT.

Emmy AwardsOutstanding individual achievement in music direction, “Barbra: The Concert” (1995) Outstanding individual achievement in music and lyrics, “Barbra: The Concert” (1995) Outstanding music and lyrics, “AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies: America’s Greatest Movies” (1999) Outstanding music direction, “Timeless: Live in Concert” (2001)

Grammy Awards Album of best original score written for a motion picture or a television special, “The Way We Were” (1974) Best pop instrumental performance, “The Entertainer” (1974) Best new artist (1974) Song of the year, “The Way We Were” (1974)

Academy AwardsBest original dramatic score, “The Way We Were” (1974)Best original song score and/or adaptation, “The Sting” (1974)Best original song, “The Way We Were” (1974)

Tony Award Best original score, “A Chorus Line” (1976)

Jonathan Tunick is another composer who won all four awards. Sensing a trend?

caption Composer Jonathan Tunick worked on “Titanic.” source Getty/Gary Gershoff

Emmy AwardOutstanding achievement in music direction, “Night of 100 Stars” (1982)

Grammy Award Best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocal(s), “No One Is Alone” (1988)

Academy AwardBest adaptation score, “A Little Night Music” (1978)

Tony Award Best orchestrations, “Titanic” (1997)

Mike Nichols directed classic films like “The Graduate” and Broadway smash hits like “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” He got the EGOT in 2001.

caption Director Mike Nichols. source REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Emmy AwardsOutstanding directing for a miniseries, movie, or special, “Wit” (2001) Outstanding made for television Movie, “Wit” (2001) Outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie, or dramatic special, “Angels in America” (2004)Outstanding miniseries, “Angels in America” (2004)

Grammy AwardBest comedy performance, “An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May” (1961) Academy AwardBest director, “The Graduate” (1968)

Tony Awards Best direction of a play, “Barefoot in the Park” (1964) Best direction of a play, “Luv” and “The Odd Couple” (1965) Best direction of a play, “Plaza Suite” (1968) Best direction of a play, “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” (1972) Best musical, “Annie” (1977) Best direction of a play, “The Real Thing” (1984) Best direction of a musical, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” (2005) Best direction of a play, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (2012)

Scott Rudin won a boatload of Tonys as a theater producer. “The Book of Mormon” original cast recording helped him nab a Grammy.

caption Scott Rudin has a staggering 14 Tonys. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Producers Guild

Emmy AwardsOutstanding children’s program, “He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'” (1984)

Grammy AwardBest musical theater album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Academy AwardBest motion picture of the year, “No Country for Old Men” (2008)

Tony Awards Best musical, “Passion” (1994) Best play, “Copenhagen” (2000) Best play, “Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?” (2002) Best play, “Doubt” (2005) Best play, “The History Boys” (2006) Best play, “God of Carnage” (2009) Best revival of a play, “Fences” (2010) Best musical, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Best revival of a play, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (2012) Best revival of a play, “A Raisin in the Sun” (2014) Best play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (2015) Best revival of a play, “Skylight” (2015) Best play, “The Humans” (2016) Best revival of a play, “Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge” (2016)

Composer Robert Lopez is the first person in history to double-EGOT: He’s won at least two Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, and Oscars.

caption Robert Lopez is also the youngest person to ever earn an EGOT. He was 39 when he first accomplished it. source Getty/Albert E. Rodriguez

Emmy AwardsOutstanding music direction and composition, “Wonder Pets!” (2008) Outstanding music direction and composition, “Wonder Pets!” (2010)

Grammy AwardsBest musical theater album, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Best song written for visual media, “Let It Go” (2014) Best compilation soundtrack for visual media, “Frozen” (2014) Academy AwardBest original song, “Let It Go” (2014) Best original song, “Remember Me” (2018)

Tony Awards Best original score, “Avenue Q” (2004) Best book of a musical, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Best original score, “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Andrew Lloyd Webber won plenty of awards for his work as a composer.

caption Andrew Lloyd Webber was born in Kensington, England. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emmy AwardOutstanding variety special (live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)

Grammy Awards Best cast show album, “Evita” (1980)Best cast show album, “Cats” (1983) Best contemporary composition (1986) Grammy legend award (1990)

Academy Award Best original song, “You Must Love Me” (1996)

Tony Awards Best original score, “Evita” (1980) Best musical, “Cats” (1983) Best original score, “Cats” (1983) Best musical, “Phantom of the Opera” (1988)Best musical, “Sunset Boulevard” (1995) Best original score, “Sunset Boulevard” (1995) Lifetime achievement in the theatre (2018)

John Legend is a new member of the EGOT club thanks to his participation in “Jesus Christ Superstar Live.”

caption John Legend won his first Grammy in 2006. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emmy AwardOutstanding variety special (live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)

Grammy Awards Best new artist (2006)Best R&B album, “Get Lifted” (2006) Best male R&B vocal performance, “Ordinary People” (2006) Best male R&B vocal performance, “Heaven” (2007) Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, “Family Affair” (2007) Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, “Stay With Me (By the Sea)” (2009) Best R&B song, “Shine” (2011) Best traditional R&B vocal performance, “Hang on in There” (2011) Best R&B album, “Wake Up!” (2011) Best song written for visual media, “Glory” (2016)

Academy AwardBest original song, “Glory” (2015)

Tony Awards Best revival of a play, “Jitney” (2017)

You might recognize Tim Rice for his award-winning musical contributions to Disney films like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”

caption Tim Rice has worked with fellow EGOT winner Andrew Lloyd Webber on multiple projects. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emmy AwardsOutstanding variety special (live), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (2018)

Grammy Awards Best musical theater album, “Evita” (1981)Best musical album for children, “Aladdin” (1994) Best song written for visual media, “A Whole New World” (1994) Song of the year, “A Whole New World” (1994) Best musical theater album, “Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida” (2001)

Academy Award Best original song, “A Whole New World” (1993)Best original song, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (1995) Best original son, “You Must Love Me” (1997)

Tony Awards Best book of a musical, “Evita” (1980) Best original score, “Evita” (1980) Best original score, “Aida” (2000)

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.