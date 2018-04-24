Here’s what we know about Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect in the Toronto van attack

caption A screenshot from Alek Minassian’s LinkedIn profile. source Alek Minassian/LinkedIn

The police have identified Alek Minassian, 25, as the suspect accused of killing 10 people and injured 15 with a rented van on Monday in Toronto.

The police arrested Minassian on Monday, and a judge charged him on multiple counts of first-degree and attempted murder the next day.

Minassian’s Facebook account posted about an “incel rebellion” hours before the attack took place.

Local reporting and interviews with those who knew him detail a quiet, tech-savvy man with no known religious or political affiliations.

The carnage occurred at about 1:30 p.m. local time, with authorities saying Minassian was found in a white rental truck and arrested about 20 minutes later.

Police said Minassian lived in Richmond Hill, Ontario, but provided no further details.

An awkward, tech-savvy man

caption The Toronto police investigating the scene in Toronto on Monday. source REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Former classmates described Minassian as being quiet, socially awkward, and good with computers but lacking any religious or political affiliation, according to The Globe and Mail.

All of the interviewed students who knew Minassian found the news of his arrest surprising, though a few described him to The Globe and Mail as having trouble speaking and physical tics.

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s minister of public safety, told reporters the episode didn’t appear to be related to terrorism.

“I’ve had the opportunity to consult with the senior officials of the security and police agencies of the government of Canada, and on the basis of all available information at the present time there would appear to be no national security connection to this particular incident,” Goodale said.

Not an accident

caption A pedestrian who the police say witnessed the carnage on Monday. source REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Still, in a news conference on Monday evening, Chief Mark Saunders of the Toronto Police Service said the violence wasn’t an accident.

“The incident definitely looked deliberate,” Saunders said.

Video obtained by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation appears to show Minassian just before his arrest. In the video, a person emerges from a white van parked on a sidewalk waving an object and yelling at a police officer whose gun was drawn.

The person at various points appears to shout “kill me,” “I’ve got a gun in my pocket,” and “shoot me in the head” at the officer.

“Kill me,” personbelieved to be suspect in Toronto van attack can be heard yellingas Toronto police arrest him. Get the latest: https://t.co/GrjDJcMPfg pic.twitter.com/RCRVeTWRgP — CBC News (@CBCNews) April 24, 2018

Bill Bratton, the former New York police commissioner, reportedly told MSNBC that officials in Canada said Minassian was known to authorities before the attack, but the Toronto police maintain that he was not known to them.

Minassian appeared to identify as an “incel,” or “involuntary celibate,” in a Facebook post published hours before Monday’s attack.

He also appeared to hail Elliot Rodger, a 22-year-old who killed six people in Isla Vista, California, in 2014 and who justified his attack as “retribution” for the rejections he previously received from women.