Meet Alexandra Grant, the award-winning visual artist who many speculate is Keanu Reeves’ new girlfriend

caption Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have reportedly been friends for years. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Painter Alexandra Grant was spotted holding hands with “John Wick” actor Keanu Reeves at an event on Saturday – and many are speculating that the two are in a romantic relationship.

But Grant and Reeves have been friends for years, and have attended past events together.

Grant, 46, is a visual artist whose works have been exhibited in galleries in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York.

According to her website, she frequently collaborates with other artists, including Reeves, and writers.

Grant also founded a charitable organization to benefit arts-based non-profits.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Visual artist Alexandra Grant was spotted holding hands with “Matrix” actor Keanu Reeves at a Los Angeles gala on Saturday – seemingly confirming a romance with the actor.

But this isn’t the first time Reeves has stepped out with the artist – they’ve previously attended public events together, and even collaborated on several books. The duo also cofounded a publishing house together.

Grant herself is a celebrated painter and multimedia artist whose work has been exhibited in galleries in Los Angeles, Paris, New York, and other cities. In addition to visual art, she also founded a charitable organization that raises funds for arts-based non-profits.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alexandra Grant.

She’s a visual artist whose work has been widely exhibited.

caption Alexandra Grant donated her artwork to a fundraiser in 2017. source Greg Doherty/Getty Images

According to her website, Grant is a visual artist who explores “the use of text and language in various media,” including “painting, drawing, sculpture, film, and photography.” Grant’s art has been written about in publications like the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, and Artforum.

The artist has exhibited her work at a variety of galleries and institutions, including ones in Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore, and Paris. Several of her works are also included in museum collections around the world.

Per her website, Grant has won several awards, including a grant from the Pollock-Krasner foundation, and the COLA individual artist fellowship.

Grant founded a charitable organization that helps fund arts-based non-profits.

caption Alexandra Grant has won several awards for her work. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kohn Gallery

According to her website, in 2008 Grant founded the grantLove project, “an artist-owned and operated project that produces and sells original artworks and editions to benefit artist projects and arts non-profits.”

She’s based in Los Angeles, but has lived all over the world.

caption Alexandra Grant frequently collaborates with other artists. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Based in Los Angeles, Grant has also lived in several other countries throughout her life, including Mexico, France, and Spain.

The artist can also apparently officiate weddings.

caption Alexandra Grant has lived all over the world. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

According to an Instagram post of hers from August 5, Grant officiated a wedding in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

She also posted a photo of her clergy badge to Instagram earlier that month.

Grant frequently collaborates with other artists and writers.

caption Alexandra Grant attended Art Basel with Keanu Reeves in 2016. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett:Getty Images

Per her website, Grant has worked with author Michael Joyce, artist Channing Hansen, and philosopher Hélène Cixous, among others.

She and Reeves have been friends for several years, and have worked together on past projects.

caption Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves cofounded X Artists’ Books together. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Grant and Reeves are frequent collaborators, and have reportedly been friends since 2011, when the artist illustrated Reeves’ book “Ode to Happiness,” published that year. She also illustrated his book “Shadows” from 2016.

Additionally, the duo co-founded X Artists’ Books in 2017, an art-book publishing house that aims to produce “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres.”

They were first spotted together at Miami’s Art Basel in 2016, and have appeared together several times this year.

caption Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves held hands at a Saint Laurent fashion show this year. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After attending Art Basel together in 2016, Grant and Reeves have attended numerous public events together, including the launch of X Artists’ Books in 2017, and a benefit for the MOCA in May. The duo even held hands while at the Saint Laurent men’s fashion show in Malibu in July.

Grant and Reeves reportedly had a dinner date together in October, but haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship.

caption Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala together on Saturday. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

According to People, Grant and Reeves were spotted eating dinner together at a Santa Monica Italian restaurant in October. The duo reportedly arrived together in Reeves’ Porsche, and spent nearly three hours enjoying their meal.

While their recent public appearance has many speculating that they’re a couple, neither Grant nor Reeves have spoken publicly about the nature of their relationship.

Representatives for Grant and Reeves didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.