The Georgia lawmaker who screamed the N-word and exposed himself on Sacha Baron Cohen’s show has attempted to explain why he did it

caption Spencer appeared on “Who is America?” source Showtime

Lawmaker Jason Cohen yelled the N-word, exposed himself and posed as a tourist taking upskirt photos on Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who is America?”

Cohen was pretending to be an Israeli counter-terror expert, giving Spencer a fictional lesson in fighting off terrorists.

Spencer issued a statement explaining himself to The Washington Post, where he said he was motivated to learn self-defense because he gets many death threats.

He also admitted he was “not thinking clearly” during the mock lesson, was “distracted by my fears” and “deeply regret[s]” his language.

Scroll down to read the full statement.

A Georgia lawmaker who yelled the N-word and bared his butt in an effort to “fight off terrorists” on Sacha Baron Cohen’s new TV show has sought to explain his actions.

In a long statement addressing the footage, Jason Spencer said Cohen took advantage of his “paralyzing fear” that his family would be attacked, and manipulated him into humiliating himself.

In the episode of the show, “Who is America?,” which broadcast on Sunday, Cohen adopted the disguise of an Israeli counter-terror expert.

Under this guise he gave Spencer, a Republican state representative in Georgia, a fictional on-camera lesson in fighting off terrorists.

caption Spencer ran buttocks-first in an attempt to learn a “technique” to scare off ISIS terrorists. source Showtime

The segment included ridiculous advice, such distinguishing terrorists from non-terrorists by using a selfie stick to take upskirt photographs of people wear a burka.

Another “technique” saw him prompt Spencer to scream the N-word in order to “attract attention” to save himself from kidnap.

Lastly, Cohen recommended scaring off ISIS terrorists by running towards them buttocks-first in a bid to turn them into a “homosexual.”

Spencer went along with these techniques, donning a fake Chinese accent as he pretended to be a tourist and running towards Cohen with his buttocks exposed, yelling “Murica.”

Here is the segment in full:

Amid backlash for his actions on the show, Spencer texted a response to The Washington Post, where he said that he was acting in response to fear for the lives of him and his family. He claimed that he had received “countless” death threats and that the shooting at members of Congress as they played baseball in June 2017 intensified his fears.

He claimed that Cohen and his team took advantage of these fears. Spencer said that he was “uncomfortable” participating, but wanted to learn techniques to protect himself.

Spencer has faced calls to resign from his position and criticism from his own party, including from Republican governor for Georgia Nathan Deal. Spencer told The Washington Post that he intends to finish the last five months of his term. He lost his primary contest in May, so will have to leave office anyway.

The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) July 23, 2018

Spencer is one of a host of Republican lawmakers who have made controversial statements on the show – and many have later claimed that they were “duped.”

On the same episode, former Vice President Dick Cheney autographed a “waterboarding kit.”

In a previous episode, a group of current and former Republican lawmakers advocated the idea of arming children in kindergarten.

Here is Spencer’s statement to The Washington Post in full: