Amy Klobuchar is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

Who is Amy Klobuchar?

Current job: US Senator from Minnesota since 2006 and 2020 presidential candidate.

Age: 58

Family: Klobuchar is married to attorney John Bessler, with whom she has a 23-year-old daughter named Abigail.

Hometown: Plymouth, Minnesota.

Political party: Democratic/Democratic-Farmer-Labor.

Previous jobs: Corporate lawyer, partner at Minnesota law firms Dorsey & Whitney and Gray Plant Moody, Hennepin County Attorney from 1999 to 2006.

Who is Amy Klobuchar’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Amy Klobuchar’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Klobuchar’s most serious competition comes from inside the Senate. Among those who’d be satisfied with Klobuchar as nominee, 72% would also be satisfied with Sen. Kamala Harris, 61% Sen. Cory Booker, 57% Sen. Elizabeth Warren and 45% Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

source Business Insider

Among those senators, satisfaction figures are considerably higher among Klobuchar fans than among general Democrats . Harris’s satisfaction rate among Klobuchar fans is 16 percentage points higher than her general rate, Booker’s is 17 percentage points higher, Warren’s is 13 and Gillibrand’s is a breathtaking 19 percentage points higher than normal. If someone likes Klobuchar, there’s a good chance they just like Senate Democrats .

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

What are Amy Klobuchar’s policy positions?

What are Amy Klobuchar’s political successes?

Klobuchar’s first foray into politics was successfully lobbying for the enactment of a Minnesota law that required insurance plans to cover new mothers being able to stay in the hospital 48 hours after giving birth.

In 2016, Klobuchar sponsored or co-sponsored 27 bills that were signed into law, more than any other senator that year.

Two bipartisan bills Klobuchar introduced to combat the opioid crisis in 2018 were passed and signed into law.

Klobuchar was the lead author of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, which banned lead in children’s products, among other provisions. She described it as the “most sweeping reform” of consumer product safety law in “decades.”

How much money has Amy Klobuchar raised?

While presidential candidates have until April 15 to file their next quarterly fundraising reports, Klobuchar reported raising $1 million in the first 24 hours after announcing the launch of her campaign on February 10, according to the Hill.

Could Amy Klobuchar beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Amy Klobuchar overall is believed to be a somewhat weaker candidate in a general election against Donald Trump compared to the whole field. Based on responses from Democratic primary voters, for a typical candidate surveyed 36% of respondents think they’d win, 9% think they’d lose, and 55% are unsure. Klobuchar comes in a bit low at this early stage: 27% thinking she’d win, 11% thinking she’d lose, and 62% unsure.

