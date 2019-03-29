Andrew Yang is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

caption Andrew Yang. source Andrew Yang

Who is Andrew Yang?

Current job: Entrepreneur and 2020 presidential candidate.

Age: 44

Family: Yang and his wife Evelyn have two young sons.

Hometown: Schenectady, New York.

Political party: Democratic.

Previous jobs: Corporate lawyer, healthcare startup entrepreneur, CEO of Manhattan Test Prep, Founder and CEO of Venture for America.

Who is Andrew Yang’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Andrew Yang‘s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Yang is a more recent addition to our surveys and at this time has an insufficient sample size for which to draw conclusions.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Andrew Yang’s policy positions?

Some of Yang’s other unique policy proposals include paying NCAA college athletes, providing free marriage counseling for all, and creating an exchange program for high school students to spend time in different parts of the country and meet people they otherwise wouldn’t.

What are Andrew Yang’s biggest successes?

In the mid-200s, Yang was the CEO of elite test prep company Manhattan GMAT, which he and his partners sold to Kaplan in 2009.

Yang went on to create Venture For America, a program that sends college graduates to work at startups in cities hit especially hard by the financial crisis.

According to Yang, VFA’s 500 fellows and alums have created more than 2,500 jobs in cities all around the country.

Yang received a Champion of Change Award from the Obama White House in 2012, and was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship in 2015. He’s also made the Fast Company list of the “100 most creative people in business.”

How much money has Andrew Yang raised?

Yang disclosed raising $659,578 between October of 2017 and December of 2018, and we’ll know even more about his fundraising when he’s due to file his next FEC report by April 15. Earlier this month, Yang reported he had met the grassroots fundraising requirement of receiving 65,000 individual donations from 20 states to qualify for the first Democratic debates in June.

Could Andrew Yang beat Trump?

Yang is a more recent addition to our surveys and at this time has insufficient sample size to draw conclusions with.

Read more of our best stories on Andrew Yang: