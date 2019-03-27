Bernie Sanders is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

caption Bernie Sanders. source Win McNamee / Getty Images

Who is Bernie Sanders?

Current job: US senator from Vermont. Running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 77

Family: Sanders is married to political consultant Jane Sanders, and has one biological son (Levi) from a previous marriage and three stepchildren (Heather, Carina, David).

Hometown: Burlington, Vermont

Political party: Independent but caucuses with Democrats

Previous jobs: Mayor of Burlington from 1981 to 1989. Member of the US House of Representatives from Vermont’s at-large district from 1991 to 2007.

Who is Bernie Sanders’ direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Bernie Sanders’ lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Despite their ample political differences, as the two most popular candidates with experience running for the presidency both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden would be satisfactory to large groups of people who said they’ll vote in the Democratic primary. All told, just over 60% of people who’d be satisfied with Sanders as nominee would also be satisfied with Biden as the nominee.

source Business Insider

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also popular among those who’d be satisfied with Sanders. Indeed, Warren is in the unique position of being the only contender as or more popular among Sanders supporters than she is among Democratic primary voters as a whole. Of those who’d be satisfied with Sanders as nominee, 45% said they’d also be satisfied with Warren as nominee.

is also popular among those who’d be satisfied with Sanders. Indeed, Warren is in the unique position of being the only contender as or more popular among Sanders supporters than she is among Democratic primary voters as a whole. Of those who’d be satisfied with Sanders as nominee, 45% said they’d also be satisfied with Warren as nominee. Much like Biden supporters, the people who would be satisfied with Sanders as nominee are unique in that they are very cool on other Democrats. Let’s compare people who like Sanders as nominee with the general set of Democratic primary voters. The percentage who would be satisfied with Kamala Harris as nominee is 20 percentage points lower than the overall set of Democrats. We see numbers that are nearly as bad for O’Rourke, Booker and Castro.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Bernie Sanders’ political positions?

What are Bernie Sanders’ political successes?

Sanders’ key policy positions, once considered radical, were made mainstream via the popularity of his 2016 campaign.

In 2016, the Democratic Party adopted the most progressive platform in its history. Today, many Democratic candidates are running on ideas popularized by Sanders.

Sanders has helped energize young voters, gaining more of the youth vote in 2016 than Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump combined.

Sanders is the longest serving independent in the history of the US Congress, and the first Jewish politician to win a presidential nominating contest.

How much money has Bernie Sanders raised?

Just 10 hours after he announced, Sanders had already raised more than $4 million from nearly 150,000 individual donors.

He raised $6 million in the 24 hours after joining the 2020 presidential race.

Less than a week after announcing, Sanders is estimated to have collected $10 million from nearly 360,000 donors.

The average donation has been around $27.

Could Bernie Sanders beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Bernie Sanders overall is believed to be a strong candidate in a general election against Donald Trump compared to your typical Democrat. For a typical candidate, the majority of respondents are undecided about how they think they’d perform, but not Sanders: 49% of people who say they’ll vote in the Democratic primary think he’d beat Trump, and 10% think he’d lose. That winning percentage is about 13 points higher than typical, which is rather good among the 2020 contenders.

