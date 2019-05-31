Bill de Blasio is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

caption New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. source Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Who is Bill de Blasio?

Current job: Mayor of New York City.

Age: 58.

Family: De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray have a daughter, Chiara, and a son, Dante.

Hometown: New York, New York, raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Political party: Democratic.

Previous jobs: New York City Public Advocate, New York City Councilmember representing Brooklyn.

Who is Bill de Blasio’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Bill de Blasio’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

De Blasio is a more recent addition to our surveys and at this time has an insufficient sample size for which to draw conclusions.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as the nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Bill De Blasio’s policy positions?

What are Bill De Blasio’s political successes?

De Blasio has a history of winning crowded Democratic primaries, both in the 2009 New York public advocate race, and his 2013 mayoral campaign, where he beat out four and eight other candidates for the nomination, respectively.

His administration successfully implemented universal pre-Kindergarten across New York, a major victory for the mayor’s agenda.

Also in his time as mayor, de Blasio has overseen increases to New York’s minimum wage, introduced paid sick time protections for workers, and debuted New York City ID cards to allow undocumented and homeless residents to access city services.

How much money has Bill De Blasio raised?

Since De Blasio only entered the race on May 16, he hasn’t disclosed any fundraising numbers yet. His campaign will be required to file their first official quarterly fundraising report with the Federal Election Commission on July 15.

Could Bill De Blasio beat President Trump?

So far, de Blasio’s early polling numbers bode very poorly for his presidential prospects.

The latest version of INSIDER recurring survey of the 2020 Democratic primary found that despite 51% of respondents having heard of him – a fairly good level of name recognition – just 10% would be satisfied with him as the nominee and 44% would be actively dissatisfied, the highest dissatisfaction level any 2020 candidates have received in our surveys so far.

And just 12% of respondents believed de Blasio would beat Trump in a head-to-head match-up compared to a staggering 49% who thought he would lose. For comparison, 32% of our survey respondents believe a generic Democrat would beat Trump and 30% think a generic Democrat would lose.

