Here’s everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds, who is set to become the only ‘first girlfriend’ in British history

Carrie Symonds takes part in an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London.

Boris Johnson is favorite to become leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister on Tuesday.

If he wins Johnson will move into 10 Downing Street with his partner, 31-year-old Carrie Symonds.

It will be the first time a non-married couple have lived in the British leader’s London residence.

Here’s what we know about Symonds, a former PR-guru for the UK’s Conservative Party and someone who narrowly avoided the clutches of one of the UK’s most notorious sex offenders.

Boris Johnson’s relationship with former Conservative Party PR-guru Carrie Symonds was blown open on June 20, when police were called to a quarrel at their south London apartment.

Johnson is favorite to succeed Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of Great Britain on Tuesday, after all-but beating off rival Jeremy Hunt.

Here’s what we know about Symonds, who will become the first-ever “first girlfriend” of 10 Downing Street, the UK prime minister’s London residence, if Johnson is elected on Tuesday.

Carrie Symonds leaving a Boris Johnsons Conservative Party rally on June 12, 2019.

Symonds is the daughter of Matthew Symonds, founder of The Independent newspaper, and Josephine Mcaffee, one of the paper’s lawyers.

Activist Carrie Symonds takes part in an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London.

Between 1999 and 2006 Symonds attended Godolphin and Latymer school, a prestigious secondary school in west London.

Godolphin and Latymer School.

She went on to read theatre studies and history of art at the University of Warwick, graduating with a first class degree in 2009.

The Oculus at the University of Warwick.

Symonds was thrust into the media spotlight in July 2007 when she almost became a victim of serial black cab rapist John Worboys

John Worboys at Belmarsh jail in southeast London.

Symonds was 19 at the time when Worboys picked her up in his taxi from London’s King’s Road after she had been clubbing.

In an interview with The Telegraph Symonds told how Worboys convinced her he had won money at the casino gave her champagne.

“I felt indebted to him because he had given me a cheap lift home,” she said. “But when I got the glass I secretly poured it on to the floor as I was worried it might be spiked.”

Luckily Symonds was able to leave the cab and made it to her front door.

“I played the age card and told him I was very young, only 19, and needed to go home.”

In 2009 Worboys was convicted off sexually assaulting 12 women.

After several jobs in public affairs, in December 2011 Symonds got a job working on Johnson’s successful 2012 London Mayor re-election campaign.

Boris Johnson.

After that Symonds worked in communications for the Conservative Party, first as head of broadcast and then as a political press advisor.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds leave his home, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in Thame, Britain May 27, 2019.

The job followed roles in the offices of cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and John Whittingdale.

In June 2017, she became the party’s director of communications, aged just 29.

The 2019 Conservative Party Conference.

In 2018, Symonds was named the 2nd most influential person in UK political communications by PR Week.

Boris Johnson's father Stanley introduces himself to Carrie Symonds at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London.

Symonds left the Conservative Party in 2018 to head-up Bloomberg’s eco-initiative Vibrant Oceans.

Carrie Symonds at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London.

Vibrant Oceans partners with coastal communities, nonprofit organizations, local and national governments, policy makers, and academic groups to advance evidence-based conservation practices and implement data-driven fisheries management policies around the world.

Throughout her time in the Conservative inner circle, Symonds was rumoured to be Johnson’s girlfriend, though it was never officially confirmed.

Boris Johnson passes Carrie Symonds as he leaves the Conservative party Black and White Ball, February 7, 2018.

In September 2018, Johnson confirmed he and his wife, Marina, had split “several months ago.”

Carrie Symonds pursued by press in London.

Johnson and Symonds’ romance was confirmed on June 20, 2019, when police were called to a quarrel at Symonds’ apartment in Camberwell, south London.

Johnson and Symonds' flat in Camberwell, south London.

When police turned up Johnson was present, and a neighbor told the Guardian they had heard a woman screaming followed by “slamming and banging.”

The neighbor said Symonds could be heard telling Johnson to “get off me” and “get out of my flat.”

Several days after, the couple shared this photo with The Daily Mail. It was widely derided for being staged.

Johnson and Symonds.

Johnson refused to deny that the photo was staged.

If Johnson is elected prime minister, and the pair wed, it will be the first time a marriage has happened in office for 250 years.

Boris Johnson.

Even if the pair wanted to marry, they cannot do so immediately, as Johnson’s divorce with Marina Wheeler is not yet finalized.

Symonds reportedly won’t move into Number 10 immediately after Johnson becomes prime minister, and will wait a few days to avoid a media storm.

source Ministry of Defence via Wikimedia Commons

