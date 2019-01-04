Everything you need to know about the new ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood

He was injured in his last football season and was told another hit could prevent future movement in his arm. He made the choice to step away from the sport.

He runs his own non-profit foundation

His cousin Harper has cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system. It inspired him to start his own charity, the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which seeks to provide equipment and resources to people with CF.

On the “Bachelorette’s” premiere, he told Kufrin that he is traveling to every state in the country to give medical vests to CF patients.

He’s been open about waiting to have sex until he’s in love

caption Colton has made headlines during his time on the franchise. source ABC

Underwood told Kufrin during a date that he is a virgin, a fact he says he struggles with talking about.

“It is something now that I’m proud of, and it is something now that everybody I see a future with should know,” he said.

She left the table and the producer’s cut made it seem like his virginity could be a deal breaker, but Kufrin came back and told him that she “respects” his choice.

Underwood said he isn’t necessarily waiting for marriage to consummate a relationship, but he is “waiting for the right heart.”

After all of his concern, she still gave him a rose.

Now, the fact that he is a virgin has been a big selling point for the season as the tagline says, “What does he have to lose?”.

“I don’t mind making light of it and having fun with it – I can roll with the punches,” Underwood told The Hollywood Reporter about his virginity being the butt of some jokes.

He added: “Obviously, people are invested in that now because that’s sort of been my story and what people know me for. Hopefully after this, they know me for much more than just being a virgin.”

He also had a relationship with Kufrin’s friend and former “Bachelor” contestant Tia Booth, which continued on “Bachelor in Paradise”

caption Colton and Tia tried to have a relationship. source ABC

Tia Booth competed with Kufrin for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on season 22 of “The Bachelor.”

According to Life and Style, former Bachelor Nation members Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates revealed on a podcast that one of Kufrin’s men had DM’ed Booth prior to the show airing. Fans deduced that it was Underwood even before the season aired because of their Twitter interactions.

Underwood told Kufrin that he and Booth had spent “a weekend together,” but “the timing wasn’t right to grow what was a spark into a flame.” Later, Booth met with Kufrin and told her that she still had feelings for Underwood. Underwood was later eliminated.

Both Underwood and Booth joined the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise.” After some initial hesitation from Underwood, they finally committed to each other and were moving forward in their relationship. But Underwood tearfully broke up with Booth.

“I wanted us to work so bad, but it’s not there,” he told her. “I can look at you with 100 percent certainty and say that I tried here.”

After shedding some tears, they both packed their bags and went home.

In the car as he left, Underwood said, “Everybody’s got their person out there. I wish I could have been the one to end up with her…I just wasn’t the one she deserves … I never wanted something so bad as I wanted this to work. I want somebody I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

Read everything we know about their relationship here.

He briefly dated Aly Raisman

After taking home silver and gold medals at the Rio Olympics, gymnast Raisman was asked out on a date by Underwood via video. Their mutual friends, Andrew East and Shawn Johnson, helped set them up. The two ended up dating for about six months.

He has two dogs: Sniper and Thor

He posts a ton of photos of his dogs on Instagram and snuggled with Sniper for his “Bachelorette” intro video. Sniper is 13-years-old. Underwood adopted 2-year-old Thor in August.

