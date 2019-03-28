Cory Booker is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

caption Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is running for president in 2020. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Who is Cory Booker?

Current job: US Senator from New Jersey. Running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 49

Family: Booker is not married but is dating actress and activist Rosario Dawson.

Hometown: Newark, New Jersey

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Attorney. Newark city councilman from 1998 to 2002. Mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013.

Who is Cory Booker’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Cory Booker’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Of those who said they’d be satisfied with Booker as nominee, 78% would also be satisfied with Biden as nominee. That’s really high, and 12 percentage points higher than Biden’s satisfaction rate among general Democrats. Biden’s candidacy is a serious threat to Booker’s ability to maintain a constituency.

source Business Insider

Two thirds of respondents content with Booker as nominee would also be satisfied with Sen. Kamala Harris as nominee. That 67% percent satisfaction is still 12 percentage points higher than Harris’ satisfaction among Democrats overall.

A majority of those satisfied with Booker would also be satisfied with the nomination of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke or Sen Elizabeth Warren. Among Booker fans, O’Rourke outperforms his satisfaction rate among Democrats generally by 5 percentage points, and Warren by 10 percentage points.

The takeaway is that Booker has considerable overlap with serious contenders, and this could go well – people identify him as a consensus candidate – or it could go disastrously: his potential support is divided among rivals.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Cory Booker’s policy positions?

What are Cory Booker’s political successes?

While not a policy achievement, Booker gained fame as mayor of Newark for saving a woman from a burning house, carrying her out of the building as it went up in flames.

Booker gets mixed reviews on the enduring impact of his policies as mayor of Newark, but brought a lot of attention to the city and is often credited for attracting businesses and investment.

Booker helped convince Facebook to pledge $100 million toward improving Newark’s schools (though the results of that donation have been debated).

Booker is a national figure when it comes to criminal justice reform, and was instrumental garnering bipartisan support behind legislation aimed at reducing mass incarceration that was signed into law by President Donald Trump last year.

How much money has Cory Booker raised?

Booker has not released fundraising numbers.

The senator will speak at one of the nation’s biggest fundraising dinners in late march for Human Rights Campaign, the largest gay rights organization in the US.

Could Cory Booker beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Cory Booker overall is believed to be a fairly ordinary candidate in a general election against Donald Trump compared to the whole field. Based on responses from Democratic primary voters, for a typical candidate surveyed 36% of respondents think they’d win, 9% think they’d lose, and 55% are unsure. Booker is essentially right on the money, with 33% thinking he’d win, 9% thinking he’d lose, and 58% unsure.