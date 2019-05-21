Donald Trump is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House in Washington source Reuters

Who is Donald Trump?

Current job: President of the United States.

Age: 72

Family: Trump and his wife Melania have been married since 2005. They have a 13-year-old son named Barron. Trump also has four other children – Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany – from his previous marriages to Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. Trump has nine grandchildren.

Hometown: Queens, New York

Political party: Republican

Previous jobs: Real-estate developer, head of the Trump Organization, host of NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

Who is Donald Trump’s direct competition?

Donald Trump will have to undergo a primary, but for now his primary-tier competition is decidedly ambiguous. Trump has his work cut out for him in the sense that he’s got to bring the party together behind him despite an appetite from some Republicans for an alternative.

One INSIDER survey from earlier this year found that while 33% of those who identified as at least slightly conservative backed the president fully and wouldn’t consider voting for any challenger, 24% would prefer to back a qualified GOP challenger and 18% would be open to other GOP contenders.

What are Donald Trump’s policy positions?

What are Donald Trump’s political successes?

Trump is the first person to be elected president with no military, legal, or political background.

His trade policy faces significant criticism, but Trump has also been praised for forcing China to come to the negotiating table.

Trump’s focus on bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US resulted in the manufacturing sector adding employment at a faster pace than the rest of the economy over the last two years.

In 2018, Trump worked with Congress to pass the SUPPORT Act, which the White House touted as “the single largest legislative package addressing a single drug crisis in history.”

How much money has Donald Trump raised?

According to figures released by the Trump campaign in April, the president has raised more than $30 million for his re-election effort and has $40.8 million in the bank – more than any of the 2020 Democratic contenders have reported so far.

Could President Trump beat the Democratic nominee?

Absolutely. Polling consistently demonstrates that the 2020 election will be close, and while the quality of the polling at this stage in the cycle is spotty at best, Donald Trump performs well against a variety of Democratic contenders.

Despite a strong economy, the president has had difficulty getting above water when it comes to his personal approval rating. This presents a favorable playing field, if a weaker candidate than normal under these conditions.

Realistically, if there’s a major Democratic contender you can find a poll of Trump beating them and another poll of them beating Trump. At this point in the cycle what makes the most sense it to look at how well Democratic candidates are assembling a coalition that could put them over the top.

