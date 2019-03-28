Elizabeth Warren is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

Who is Elizabeth Warren?

Current job: US Senator from Massachusetts. Running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 69

Family: Warren is married to law professor Bruce Mann, with whom she has two children, Amelia Warren Tyagi and Alexander Warren.

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Advisor to President Barack Obama on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2010 to 2011. Chair of the congressional oversight panel of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) from 2008-2010. Tenured law professor at Harvard Law School from 1993 to 2013.

Who is Warren’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Elizabeth Warren’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Among Democratic primary voters, those who’d be satisfied with Warren as nominee were also satisfied with Joe Biden as nominee in 71% of cases. That’s 5 percentage points higher than the general set of Democratic primary voters, indicating that a Biden candidacy that pans out could pose a significant threat to Warren’s ability to consolidate a constituency.

source Business Insider

Those satisfied with Warren also would be satisfied with fellow New England liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders. Of those satisfied with Warren as nominee, 63% also would be satisfied with Sanders. That’s 9 percentage points higher than Sander’s performance among general Democrats, who’d be satisfied with him 54% of the time.

Of those satisfied with Warren as nominee, 63% also would be satisfied with Sanders. That’s 9 percentage points higher than Sander’s performance among general Democrats, who’d be satisfied with him 54% of the time. Those satisfied with Warren also saw the appeal in Kamala Harris, but at a lower rate than among the total set of Democrats.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Elizabeth Warren’s policy positions?

What are Elizabeth Warren’s political successes?

How much money has Elizabeth Warren raised?

Warren raised about $300,000 from 9,000 donors on the day she announced her presidential exploratory committee on December 31, 2018.

Could Elizabeth Warren beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Warren overall is believed to be an ordinary, if slightly weaker candidate in a general election against Donald Trump compared to the whole field. It’s far too early to read too into it, but based on responses from Democratic primary voters, for a typical candidate surveyed 36% of respondents think they’d win, 9% think they’d lose, and 55% are unsure. It’s still quite early, but Warren is coming in a bit worse for wear: 34% think she’d win, 13% thinking she’d lose, and 54% unsure.

Read more of our best stories on Elizabeth Warren: