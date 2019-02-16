Here’s what we know about Gary Martin, suspected of killing 5 civilians and injuring 5 police officers in Aurora

The suspected gunman from the shooting at an manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday afternoon has been identified as Gary Martin, a 45-year-old former employee.

Five employees were killed and five police officers were injured in the shooting. Martin was killed during the incident.

Here’s what we know about Gary Martin.

“Mueller Water Products is shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy that occurred today at our Henry Pratt facility,” the company said in a tweet on Friday.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, the first responders, the Aurora community and the entire Mueller family during this extremely difficult time,” the statement continued.

Police officers received an active-shooter alert Friday afternoon around 1:24 p.m. local time and arrived on the scene within four minutes.

All five police officers received “non life-threatening” injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Two of officers were later air-lifted to Chicago-area trauma centers. A sixth officer was being treated with a knee injury.

“Thank you for your selfless act,” Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman said in a message to the law enforcement and first-responder community during a press conference. “Thank you for running towards gunfire and putting your lives in danger to protect those inside the business.”

Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman said they believe Martin was being let go from the company on Friday. Martin worked at the company for 15 years.

Source: Aurora Police Department

A woman who identified herself as Martin’s mother said he was “way too stressed out.”

Source: The Chicago Sun-Times

In 1994, Martin was convicted of stabbing a woman in Mississippi, according to court records. Six year later, he was found to have illegally modified his car speakers and received a notice for “squealing or screeching tires.”

Source: The Chicago Sun-Times

Martin lived in Aurora, but it was unclear if he was a life-long resident.

Source: Aurora Police Department

Two of four police officers who first responded to the incident and entered the building were ‘fired upon immediately’ by Martin, the police chief said. He was reportedly armed with Smith & Wesson handgun. The initial gunfight lasted five minutes.

Source: Aurora Police Department

Preliminary evidence suggested Martin originally fired from a window. The entire duration of the incident lasted one hour and 35 minutes.

Source: Aurora Police Department

Police say it was unclear whether Martin showed up to work with a handgun, or if he left the premises to retrieve it.

Source: Aurora Police Department

Police have yet to determine a motive and were looking at his criminal history.

Source: Aurora Police Department