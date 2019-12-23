Hilary Duff just married musician Matthew Koma. Here are 7 things to know about him.

caption Duff and Koma are expecting a baby girl. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma got married in December 2019.

The pair welcomed a baby girl, Banks, in October 2018.

Koma is an electro-pop singer-songwriter and record producer who met Duff while at work.

His real name is Matthew Bair.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Saturday, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma got married in a low-key backyard ceremony.

And although you may be familiar with Duff’s roles on shows like “Younger” and “Lizzie McGuire,” you may not be familiar with her husband and his expansive work in the music industry.

Here are some things to know about Duff’s husband Matthew Koma.

Duff and Koma share a daughter.

caption The pair has been on-and-off since 2017. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Banks, in October 2018.

Banks is Koma’s first child and Duff’s second – she has a son from her previous marriage with ice-hockey player Mike Comrie.

Koma has been playing music for years.

caption Koma performing at Coachella in April 2015. source Mark Davis/Getty Images

Born Matthew Bair, the electro-pop singer-songwriter and record producer, grew up on Long Island and landed a publishing deal when he was just 16.

In 2011, he signed with Interscope Records and released two EPs.

He’s dated other celebrities.

caption Carly Rae Jepsen and Koma attending the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Koma previously dated actress Emily Kinney and pop darling Carly Rae Jepsen.

In 2013, Jepsen told “E! News” she met Koma while working on the song “This Kiss,” which appeared on her second album.

He met Hilary Duff at work, too.

caption They wrote songs together. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Koma met Duff while working on her 2015 album and they share writing credits on the songs “Confetti,” “Arms Around a Memory,” and “Breathe In, Breathe Out.”

He’s worked with a ton of artists.

caption Koma with Miriam Bryant and Zedd at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

In addition to working with Jepsen and Duff, Koma has collaborated with Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Tiësto, and Kat Graham.

He’s perhaps best known for being featured on Zedd’s 2012 hit “Spectrum.”

He’s been open about his past struggles with an eating disorder.

caption He’s written about it in a song. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Koma opened up about his song “Dear Ana,” revealing he’s had issues with “restrictive eating.”

“I battled for a bunch of years with an eating disorder that almost killed me,” he told Fuse TV in 2017. “Because it’s not something you hear a lot guys talk about, I never really said it out loud or admitted it to myself. It was to the point where you’re sitting in a hospital, your heart isn’t working, they’re going to put a pacemaker in you and you don’t really have a choice but to take it a bit more seriously and realize there’s a problem here.”

He’s big into bowling.

caption They seem to take the sport very seriously. source Chris Mintz-Plasse/Instagram

Koma appears to be on a team called Bowling with the Beatles with actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Read More: