Boris Johnson appoints new Cabinet team after brutal purge of Jeremy Hunt supporters

Boris Johnson is appointing his top team as prime minister.

Boris Johnson is appointing his Cabinet after becoming the UK’s new prime minister.

He began the process by sacking a swathe of former supporters of his defeated rival Jeremy Hunt.

They were replaced by supporters of his campaign.

Scroll below to read an updated list of the new members of Boris Johnson’s first Cabinet.

Boris Johnson is appointing his new Cabinet after a purge from government of supporters of his defeated leadership rival Jeremy Hunt.

Shortly after being confirmed as the United Kingdom’s new prime minister on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson sacked a swathe of prominent supporters of Hunt’s unsuccessful bid to be Conservative party leader.

Those on the way out included the former International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and the former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt.

Hunt himself announced on Twitter that he had refused a demotion from Foreign Secretary and would return to the backbenches.

Scroll down for live updates on who has been confirmed as members of Johnson’s new-look government.

Sajid Javid — Chancellor of the Exchequer

The former Home Secretary was one of the frontrunners to bag the job of Chancellor in Johnson’s government. He ran for prime minister alongside Johnson, but unlike Hunt, he drew his punches from the frontrunner.

A long-term Eurosceptic, Javid surprised many by supporting the Remain campaign while part of David Cameron’s government. However, he has since reverted to being a Brexit supporter.

Unlike Johnson, he comes from a relatively modest background, before becoming a high-flying banker. His decision to enter politics reportedly cost him 98% of his earnings.

Priti Patel — Home Secretary

Priti Patel was sacked from Theresa May’s government in 2017 after holding unauthorised meetings with Israeli poiticians, without informing the UK government.

Her return to government as Home Secretary will be controversial. A strong right-winger, Patel has previoulsy been an advocate for bringing back the death penalty.

Dominic Raab — Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State (de facto deputy prime minister)

Dominic Raab is another strident Brexiteer handed a senior role in Johnson’s administration. Like Patel, Raab is on the right of the party and has made a series of controversial statements, including labeling feminists “obnoxious bigots.”

Stephen Barclay — Brexit Secretary

Barclay keeps his job as Brexit secretary after staying out of the leadership contest. It remains unclear whether the Brexit department will retain its current role under Johnson or will, as has been widely reported, changed into a ministry for preparing for a no-deal Brexit.

Michael Gove — Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Gove and Johnson have a long and fraught relationship. The two men worked closely together in the campaign for Brexit. However, Gove’s decision to enter the 2016 Conservative leadership contest scuppered Johnson’s bid and led to May’s victory. The two men have reportedly reconciled in recent months.

Ben Wallace — Defence Secretary

Wallace is another early supporter of Johnson to be handed a senior role. He will replace Penny Mordaunt, who surprised many in Westminster by backing Johnson’s rival Jeremy Hunt.

Liz Truss — Secretary of State for International Trade

Truss was a prominent outrider in Johnson’s campaign and had reportedly hoped to be made Chancellor. Her appointment as International Trade Secretary, replacing Hunt supporter Liam Fox, will likely have disappointed.

Matt Hancock – Health Secretary

Like Truss, Hancock was a prominent supporter of Johnson’s. Mocked by opponents during the campaign for his willingness to completely reverse his previous opposition to leaving the EU without a deal, Hancock’s elasticity was not rewarded with a promotion.