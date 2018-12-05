10 things to know about Isan Elba, this year’s Golden Globe Ambassador and daughter of Idris Elba

caption Isan Elba is the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador. source Frederick M. Brown /GettyImages

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) named Idris Elba’s 16-year-old daughter Isan as their 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador, an esteem traditionally awarded to the child of a celebrity.

Mere days after being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba is making room for the newest rising star in his family. Last month, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) named the actor’s 16-year-old daughter Isan as their 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador, an esteem traditionally awarded to the child of a celebrity.

Formerly referred to as Miss or Mister Golden Globe, the HFPA rebranded and expanded the role in order to “help recognize the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts throughout the year.” The job is also meant to represent a more inclusive and gender-neutral honor.

In addition to handing out the trophies to eventual winners of the 76th Annual Golden Globes next month, Isan is tasked with bringing awareness to a cause of her choosing.

Don’t know much else about the up-and-coming star? Here are 10 quick facts about Isan Elba.

Her appointment into the position came as a shock even to Isan.

caption Elba was shocked to receive a text from her father about the position. source Frederick M. Brown /GettyImages

At the HFPA event announcing Isan’s role, Isan admitted that she was unaware that her parents even submitted her name for considering.

“I had no idea,” she revealed to Variety. “My dad texted me and I was like, did he text to the wrong number? But then Mom explained it all to me.”

After graduation, Isan has her sights set on Hollywood, but not as an actor.

caption She’s thinking of becoming a filmmaker. source Jason Merritt/GettyImages

Growing up, Isan originally wanted to become an actress. According to Glamour, however, her famous father’s directorial stint in with the film “Yardie” has steered her in a different direction.

“I really got to see all of the behind-the-scenes, like what the sound department does, the lighting department, the best boy, etc. I didn’t even know what a best boy was before,” she divulged. “And then getting to hang out with the producers, that was really cool. So I’m definitely thinking about being a filmmaker.”

That doesn’t mean that she’s limiting her career to just one, though.

caption She said she wants to dabble in many fields. source Frazer Harrison /GettyImages

Although being an aspiring filmmaker is the goal, Isan isn’t planning on sticking with one job, equating her father’s many professions as a source of inspiration for her own career.

“My dad is an actor, a DJ, a director, all of it. So I’ll probably be all over the place too,” she told Glamour. “And don’t forget mental health advocate. “Yes, I love that title,” she said.

Isan wants to shine a light on mental health.

caption Elba said no one should “feel awkward about” asking for help. source Marc Piasecki /GettyImages

Isan said she recognizes that mental health is a taboo topic within the African-American community, especially with teenagers. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Isan said she wants to encourage individuals struggling with mental health challenges to open up and ask for help.

“Teenagers can be cruel sometimes and they’ll say, ‘You’re just being dramatic.’ And in the African-American community it is so taboo. We need to encourage young people to ask for help, and it doesn’t have to be something you feel awkward about.”

The famous daughter is no stranger to the red carpet.

caption Isan Elba was gracing the red carpet at a young age. source Stephen Shugerman/GettyImages

Isan made her first big red carpet appearance over a decade ago, in 2007 when she accompanied her father to the premiere of Tyler Perry’s romantic-comedy drama film “Daddy’s Little Girls.”

While her father mostly calls California home, Isan lives with her mother in Atlanta, Georgia.

Isan was raised in Atlanta with Idris’s first wife, makeup artist, and businesswoman Kim Norgaard and she and her mother have a very close relationship, according to Glamour magazine. Idris also owns a home in the Peach State.

The ambassador will also be celebrating a birthday during Golden Globes weekend.

caption Her birthday is June 4. source Frederick M. Brown /GettyImages

The show to kick off awards season airs Sunday, January 6. Two days prior, Isan will be celebrating her 17th birthday, and she intends to remind everyone that weekend.

“I’ll be telling everyone it’s my birthday,” she told Glamour.

She doesn’t get the chance to experience the Hollywood glamour often, so this year’s birthday will be particularly significant.

“I’m pretty far from all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, so [getting to experience this] will be pretty cool.”

Her father calls her “Issy.”

caption In Elba’s Instagram post, he called his daughter “Issy.” source Michael Loccisano /GettyImages

When Isan was born, Elba said that his life changed for the better. That prompted him and Kim to name her Isan, which means “long-awaited gift bearer,” according to an Instagram post, Elba made in honor of Isan’s 16th birthday.

She is most excited to meet the cast of “American Horror Story” at the star-studded show.

caption Elba said she will be starstruck meeting the cast of “American Horror Story.” source Kevin Winter/GetyImages

Speaking with Teen Vogue last month, Isan revealed that the stars of the FX series will be the ones to likely send her into a starstruck dimension.

In the meantime, she’ll be catching up on missed episodes before coming face-to-face with the cast next month.

“I need to catch up!” Isan proclaimed. “My friends keep telling me about it, and I’m like, ‘Yes, I need it. Please.'”

Her reaction to her father’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title is probably how most daughters would feel in her position.

caption “This is not very fun,” she joked. source Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Idris Elba probably tops the list of most people’s celebrity crushes, but like most daughters, Isan wasn’t thrilled to see her father promoted to that honor.

Isan joked to People magazine in November, “Actually, I was on Instagram. People [magazine] said, ‘Oh, we’re announcing the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yes, can’t wait.'”

When she found out the publication crowned the title to her father, her reaction took a turn.

“This is not very fun,” she laughed.

When her father called her out for not recognizing his accomplishment, her response was that of any daughter in that position, regardless if they have a famous dad or not.

“Oh, yeah. That. That thing. Uh, okay, cool. You’re welcome,'” Isan said.

