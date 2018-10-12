10 things to know about Princess Eugenie’s new husband Jack Brooksbank

caption Jack Brooksbank on his wedding day. source The Royal Family / YouTube

Royal fans everywhere have been graced twice over this year with not one, but two royal weddings. The first was that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in May, and the second is that of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie of York is the first cousin of Princes Harry and William and the daughter of Andrew, Duke of York, which makes her one of Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren.

While you may be familiar with Princess Eugenie, here’s what you need to know about her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Brooksbank was dating Princess Eugenie for about seven years before he proposed.

The Guardian reports that the happy couple met “about seven years” ago in Switzerland while they were both staying at the Verbier, a popular ski resort in the Swiss Alps.

The royal family also gave the public a personal detail about the engagement in their official announcement, saying the proposal occurred in Nicaragua in early January.

Read More: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s relationship timeline

He doesn’t have an official royal title, but he does come from nobility.

caption He has some noble lineage. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

He may not boast an official royal title, but his roots are tied in with English nobility. Brooksbank’s lineage traces back to the Brooksbank baronets, according to the Telegraph.

Although their status wasn’t that high in English society, it did still hold some weight per the established hierarchy.

He probably won’t receive an official royal title.

caption Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York exchanging rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. source Getty

Even though Eugenie is a royal and Brooksbank has married into the family, he will likely not receive a title from Queen Elizabeth II.

Unlike Prince Harry and Prince William, Princess Eugenie is not an “active” member of the royal family, which means she has a title without all of the formal responsibilities.

Read more: 10 things Princess Eugenie can do that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton can’t

He decided to forego attending university in order to start work in the hospitality field.

Jack Brooksbank doesn’t have a university degree. Instead, he made the decision to join the workforce immediately after finishing school.

Currently, he’s a brand ambassador for Cosamigos tequila, manages popular nightclub Mahiki, and owns his own alcoholic beverage company by the name of Jack Brooksbank Ltd.

He is an ambassador for a tequila company co-founded by George Clooney.

caption The company is called Casamigos. source Casamigos

George Clooney and his wife Amal were among the esteemed guests at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, but he also has a close connection to Jack Brooksbank.

Among his slew of hospitality accolades, Brooksbank is also a brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company co-founded by Clooney.

…which means he’s in charge of the drinks for the wedding.

caption There will be Casamigos at the wedding. source Reuters

Brooksbank is taking advantage of his position at Casamigos by serving tequila-based drinks at the wedding reception.

Of his beverage responsibility, Brooksbank told Sebastian Shakespeare of the Daily Mail, “I’ve not been kept out of all the planning. I get to decide some things. I’m in charge of drinks and we’ll be serving Casamigos.”

Casamigos also told Business Insider that there will be made-to-order cocktails featuring their tequila.

Technically, he and Princess Eugenie are distantly related.

caption He and Princess Eugenie are third cousins one removed. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Eugenie and Jack are third cousins once removed by way of a common ancestor Thomas William Coke, the 2nd Earl of Leicester who lived during the 19th century.

His younger brother was his best man.

Jack Brooksbank’s younger brother, Tom, was his best man during the ceremony. Princess Beatrice also served as Eugenie’s maid of honor.

Princess Eugenie’s family had glowing things to say about him.

In an interview with the BBC when news of the engagement broke, Prince Andrew said he was, “Absolutely overjoyed. I’m thrilled. Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man … and I wish them every joy and happiness.”

Princess Eugenie’s mother, Duchess Sarah Ferguson, also tweeted her own congratulations with an image of Princess Eugenie and Jack and the caption, “Total joy!”

10. The couple lives two doors down from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Four months after announcing their engagement, the couple moved into Kensington Palace. They’re living in the Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom home on the grounds.

And, now that they’re married, they’ll continue to live there.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.