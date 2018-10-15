Here’s everything we know about the troubling disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

caption Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist, is missing. source Reuters

A Saudi Arabian journalist is missing and Turkish authorities believe he was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Jamal Khashoggi, 59, a Saudi reporter who’s often been critical of the Saudi Arabian government, entered the consulate last Tuesday but hasn’t been seen since.

Saudi Arabia claims Khashoggi left the consulate and rejects claims he was killed, but has provided no evidence to back up this assertion.

The Turkish government is demanding the Saudis prove Khashoggi left the consulate.

US intelligence may have known about a Saudi plot to capture Khashoggi prior to his disappearance.

US President Donald Trump said it would be a “tough pill to swallow” to stop arms sales to the Saudis as punishment for Khashoggi’s disappearance.

A bipartisan group of senators invoked a law requiring Trump to investigation Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Lask Thursday, it was reported Turkey’s government had told US officials it has audio and video recordings suggesting a team of Saudis “interrogated, tortured, and then murdered” Khashoggi.

Trump on Monday said King Salman denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Trump also suggested “rogue killers” could be responsible.

Jamal Khashoggi, 59, a Saudi reporter who’s often been critical of the Saudi Arabian government, entered the consulate last Tuesday to obtain documents necessary to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

Cengiz reportedly waited for Khashoggi outside of the consulate for roughly 11 hours, but said he never came out. Khashoggi is now feared dead, but his fiancée on Saturday tweeted, “Jamal is not dead. I cannot believe that he has been killed.”

جمال لم يقتل ولا اصدق أنه قد قتل …! #جمال_الخاشقجي #اختطاف_جمال_خاشقجي pic.twitter.com/5SHyIEqqiT — Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) October 6, 2018

Details surrounding Khashoggi’s disappearance remain hazy, but here’s what we know so far.

Who is Jamal Khashoggi?

Khashoggi is a prominent journalist who has often been critical of the Saudi Arabian government. He’s written for The Washington Post global opinion section.

Karen Attiah, who’s Khashoggi’s editor at The Post, told CNN last Sunday: “We’re still hoping for the best, but of course this news, if true, has us all completely devastated. This is an attack on us as well at The Washington Post.”

"We’re still hoping for the best, but of course this news, if true, has us all completely devastated. This is an attack on us as well at The Washington Post," says @KarenAttiah, Jamal Khashoggi’s editor pic.twitter.com/AAOuKQ8LuT — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) October 7, 2018

Khashoggi was at one point an adviser to senior officials in the Saudi government and worked for top news outlets in his native country, and was long seen as close to the ruling elite there.

But last year Khashoggi had a falling-out with the government over Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s controversial tactics as he’s worked to consolidate his power, which has involved arresting powerful business executives and members of the royal family. Ultimately, this drove Khashoggi to leave Saudi Arabia for the US. Since that time, the reporter has been quite critical of the government and the prince.

In recent months, Khashoggi reportedly told colleagues he feared for his life.

After leaving Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi divided his time between London, Istanbul, and Virginia. He’s a US resident.

Jamal Khashoggi is a Virginia resident, so his disappearance is personal to me. President Trump needs to raise this case immediately with Saudi Arabia and Turkey and demand answers. We should be extending support from our federal agencies for a real investigation. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 9, 2018

What Saudi Arabia has said about Khashoggi’s disappearance

Saudi officials claim Khashoggi left the consulate, but haven’t provided any definitive proof.

“Mr. Khashoggi visited the consulate to request paperwork related to his marital status and exited shortly thereafter,” an unnamed Saudi official told The New York Times.

The Saudi Arabian government has vehemently denied allegations the reporter was killed, describing them as “baseless.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this month told Bloomberg News that Turkish authorities were welcome to search the consulate, adding, “We have nothing to hide.”

The prince also said, “He’s a Saudi citizen and we are very keen to know what happened to him. And we will continue our dialogue with the Turkish government to see what happened to Jamal there.”

When asked if there were any charges against Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia, the prince said, “Actually, we need to know where Jamal is first.”

The Saudi ambassador to the US on last Sunday told The Washington Post it would be “impossible” for consulate employees to kill Khashoggi “and we wouldn’t know about it.”

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV network last Thursday aired a report claiming 15 men who were allegedly involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance weren’t sent there for the purpose of capturing or killing him, but were just tourists.

The men reportedly arrived at an Istanbul airport on October 2, the day Khashoggi went missing, and left Turkey later that night.

What Turkey has said about Khashoggi’s disappearance

Turkish officials have accused the Saudis of killing Khashoggi, claiming there’s no evidence he ever left the consulate.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last Monday demanded Saudi officials provide proof Khashoggi left the consulate in Istanbul.

“Do you not have cameras and everything of the sort?” Erdogan said of the consulate. “They have all of them. Then why do you not prove this? You need to prove it.”

Over the course of the investigation, there have been somewhat conflicting messages from Turkey on Khashoggi’s disappearance as alleged details of what happened to him have been gradually leaked to the press.

Some officials have claimed he was killed on orders from the “highest levels” of the royal court. But Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Erdogan, on Wednesday said the “Saudi state is not to blame here.” Atkay suggested “a deep state” was responsible for Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Subsequently, Erdogan last Thursday put increased pressure on Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“We cannot remain silent to such an incident,” Erdogan told reporters.

“How is it possible for a consulate, an embassy not to have security camera systems? Is it possible for the Saudi Arabian consulate where the incident occurred not to have camera systems?” Erdogan said. “If a bird flew, if a mosquito appeared, these systems would catch them and (I believe) they (the Saudis) would have the most advanced of systems.”

What we know about the investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance

There is video footage of Khashoggi entering the consulate, but no footage of him leaving has been made public as of yet. Turkish officials claim some footage from the consulate has mysteriously disappeared.

Local police are examining video footage from security cameras in the area as part of the investigation.

Turkish officials allege the Saudi government sent a 15-man team specifically flown in to Istanbul via private jets to kill Khashoggi on the premises of the consulate. Saudi royal guards, intelligence officers, soldiers, and an autopsy expert were part of the team, according to Turkish media reports.

Videos of alleged Saudi intelligence officers entering and leaving Turkey via an Istanbul airport have been published by Turkish media.

According to The Washington Post, a US official said Turkish investigators believe Khashoggi was probably killed, dismembered, and his body was subsequently placed in boxes and flown out of the country.

A senior Turkish official last Tuesday said the team responsible for Khashoggi’s death used a bone saw to dismember his body, The New York Times reports.

Officials are reportedly looking for a black van with diplomatic number plates that was seen departing the Saudi consulate roughly two hours after Khashoggi went in. They also believe Khashoggi’s Apple Watch could potentially provide clues about what happened to him.

Last Thursday, it was reported Turkey’s government had told US officials it has audio and video recordings suggesting a team of Saudis “interrogated, tortured, and then murdered” Khashoggi. You can reportedly hear Khashoggi’s voice and men speaking Arabic in an audio recording, and it “lays out what happened to Jamal after he entered,” a source told The Washington Post.

What Trump has said about the Khashoggi case

Trump has consistently expressed concern over the Khashoggi case, while also exhibiting a reluctance to punish the Saudis.

President Donald Trump last Monday told reporters he’s “concerned about” Khashoggi’s disappearance and said he didn’t like it.

“I don’t like hearing about it. Hopefully that will sort itself out,” Trump said. “Right now nobody knows anything about it, but there’s some pretty bad stories going around. I do not like it.”

During an interview with “Fox & Friends” last Thursday, Trump said “we’re probably getting closer than you might think” to finding out what happened to Khashoggi. Trump said the US has investigators in the region looking into the case.

“We have investigators over there and we’re working with Turkey and frankly we’re working with Saudi Arabia,” Trump said. “We want to find out what happened. He went in, and it doesn’t look like he came out. It certainly doesn’t look like he’s around.”

The president’s claim the US has investigators in Turkey might not be true, however, based on the fact FBI guidelines say it can only investigate in other countries if they request assistance. So far, it seems Turkey has not requested such assistance, Foreign Policy reports.

Despite his concerns regarding Khashoggi’s fate, Trump also said US-Saudi relations are “excellent.”

Trump claims US-Saudi relations are "excellent" despite the Saudi regime's apparent involvement in the murder of Khashoggi.



Asked if relations are in jeopardy because of the killing, Trump says, "we have to find out what happened…we will probably know in the very short future" pic.twitter.com/R0qfTW9eas — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2018

In a separate interview with Fox last Wednesday night, the president seemed reluctant to guarantee repercussions against the Saudis if it turns out they harmed Khashoggi, especially in terms of US arms sales to the country.

“Well, I think that would be hurting us,” he said to Fox regarding stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia. “We have jobs. We have a lot of things happening in this country… Part of that is what we are doing with our defense systems and everybody is wanting them and, frankly, I think that would be a very, very tough pill to swallow for our country.”

During the interview, Trump conceded it’s “looking a little bit like” Saudi Arabia was responsible for Khashoggi’s disappearance or death, but added that “we’re going to have to see.”

In a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday, Trump said “we would be very upset and angry” if it turns out the Saudis were involved in what happened to Khashoggi. He said the Saudi’s “deny it every way you can imagine.”

The president also reiterated concerns about the economic impact of reducing arms sales to the Saudis.

“I tell you what I don’t wanna do. Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon…I don’t wanna hurt jobs. I don’t wanna lose an order like that. There are other ways of – punishing, to use a word that’s a pretty harsh word, but it’s true,” Trump said.

"There will be severe punishment." In his first 60 Minutes interview since taking office, President Trump tells Lesley Stahl that if Saudi Arabia is found to be responsible for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, there will be consequences. https://t.co/BRZfIPHbNY pic.twitter.com/s6X98AylBR — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 13, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted about the case last week, stating, “Deeply troubled to hear reports about Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If true, this is a tragic day.”

Pence added, “Violence against journalists across the globe is a threat to freedom of the press & human rights. The free world deserves answers.”

Deeply troubled to hear reports about Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. If true, this is a tragic day. Violence against journalists across the globe is a threat to freedom of the press & human rights. The free world deserves answers. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 8, 2018

Khashoggi’s fiancée has called on Trump to do more

Khashoggi’s fiancée wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, which was published Tuesday, urging Trump to “shed light” on his disappearance.

“At this time, I implore President Trump and first lady Melania Trump to help shed light on Jamal’s disappearance,” Cengiz wrote.

“We were in the middle of making wedding plans, life plans,” when he disappeared, she said.

Trump and his advisers have been in touch with the Saudis about Khashoggi

Trump last Wednesday said he’d spoken with the Saudi government about Khashoggi. He said he’s working closely with the Turkish government to get to the bottom of what happened, but would not say he believes the Saudis are responsible for the reporter’s disappearance.

Trump on whether he's spoken to the Saudis about the death of Khashoggi: "I'd rather not say, but the answer is yes." "We have to see what happens. Nobody knows what happened yet." pic.twitter.com/HxwUb6Sy8p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2018

The president also said he’s invited Cengiz to the White House, acknowledging the op-ed she wrote imploring him to do more to address the situation.

Subsequently, Cengiz in an op-ed for The New York Times said, “In recent days, I saw reports about President Trump wanting to invite me to the White House. If he makes a genuine contribution to the efforts to reveal what happened inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that day, I will consider accepting his invitation.”

The Trump administration has a close relationship with the Saudis and US-Turkey relations have been strained in recent months over the imprisonment of an American pastor, which the president has been critical of. In this context, the White House might be reluctant to get entangled in this controversy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly monitoring the situation closely, and the White House last Wednesday said he spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the day before. The White House also said National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner spoke with the prince on Tuesday.

“In both calls they asked for more details and for the Saudi government to be transparent in the investigation process,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as available.”

.⁦@PressSec⁩: Bolton, Pompeo and Kushner called MBS for answers on missing WaPo journalist pic.twitter.com/gpYVqe0zeA — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 10, 2018

Trump suggested ‘rogue killers’ could be behind Khashoggi’s disappearance

After a phone call with King Salman, Trump on Monday suggested “rogue killers” could be behind Khashoggi’s disappearance. The president provided no evidence to back up this assertion.

Trump said the king “flatly denied” any involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance, adding, “It sounded to me like maybe these could be rogue killers, who knows?”

Trump says the Saudi king “flatly denied” any knowledge of Khashoggi’s disappearance. “It sounded to me like maybe these could be rogue killers, who knows?” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/cXS5GF7WZZ — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 15, 2018

Trump also said he’d sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia to discuss the case with the king.

The US intelligence community reportedly knew about a Saudi plot to capture Khashoggi

According to a report from The Washington Post, US intelligence intercepts show Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sought to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia and detain him there.

Under a directive signed in 2015, the US intelligence community has a “duty to warn” people, including non-US citizens, at risk of being kidnapped, seriously hurt, or killed. This directive has become a central aspect of the conversation surrounding the US response to Khashoggi’s disappearance.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider. A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment.

But State Department spokesman Robert Palladino last Wednesday denied the US government had any prior knowledge of a Saudi plot to capture or harm Khashoggi.

“Although I cannot comment on intelligence matters, I can say definitively the United states had no advanced knowledge of Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance,” Palladino told reporters.

Trump is under mounting pressure to address the situation

Senators on both sides of the aisle have expressed serious concern about Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Nearly two dozen senators sent a letter to Trump last Wednesday invoking the Global Magnitsky Act of 2016, pressuring Trump to investigate what happened to Khashoggi. The letter was written by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker and Sen. Bob Menendez, the ranking Democratic member on the committee.

The letter gives the White House 120 days to determine “whether a foreign person is responsible for an extrajudicial killing, torture, or other gross violation of internationally recognized human rights against an individual exercising freedom of expression.”

At the end of the 120-day period, Trump is to report back to the committee on the investigation’s findings and how his administration plans to respond.

“We request that you make a determination on the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act with respect to any foreign person responsible for such a violation related to Mr. Khashoggi,” the senators wrote. “Our expectation is that in making your determination you will consider any relevant information, including with respect to the highest ranking officials in the Government of Saudi Arabia.”

Today, we sent a letter to the administration triggering an investigation and Global Magnitsky sanctions determination regarding the disappearance of Saudi journalist and @washingtonpost columnist #JamalKhashoggi. pic.twitter.com/reqXtmqfJt — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 10, 2018

The letter paves the way for sanctions to be imposed against Saudi Arabia and puts serious pressure on Trump to look into what happened.

Speaking with reporters about the letter, Corker said, “I’s the forcing mechanism to ensure that we use all the resources available to get the bottom of this and if in fact at the very highest levels of Saudi Arabia they have been involved in doing this, that appropriate steps will be taken to sanction them.”

The UN is decrying Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations after Khashoggi’s disappearance

Meanwhile, UN experts have called for an independent and international investigation into the case.

“We are concerned that the disappearance of Mr. Khashoggi is directly linked to his criticism of Saudi policies in recent years,” the experts said in a statement. “We reiterate our repeated calls on the Saudi authorities to open the space for the exercise of fundamental rights, including the right to life and of expression and dissent.”