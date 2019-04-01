Jay Inslee is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

Who is Jay Inslee?

Current job: Governor of Washington

Age: 67

Family: Inslee and his wife Trudi have been married since 1972. They have three children and three grandchildren.

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Member of the US House of Representatives 1993-1995 and 1999-2012, regional coordinator for the Department of Health and Human Services, member of the Washington House of Representatives 1989-1993, lawyer and prosecutor.

Who is Jay Inslee’s direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Jay Inslee’s lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Even after weeks of polling, we’re really not near the sample size of Jay Inslee name recognition where we’d be confident interpreting his performance and drawing conclusions about his candidacy.

Only about 100 of the 2,850 voters who said they’d likely participate in the Democratic primary process both knew of and would be satisfied with Inslee as nominee.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Read more about how we’re polling this here.

What are Jay Inslee’s policy positions?

What are Jay Inslee’s biggest political successes?

Inslee has led the charge on climate issues for years. After the United States pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords, Inslee helped create and lead the US Climate Alliance, a group of 17 governors seeking to achieve the Paris Accords’ goals within their own states.

Under Inslee’s time as governor, Washington’s economy has been ranked first or second in the nation.

As chairman of the National Democratic Governors’ Association, Inslee helped flip seven governorships across the country from Republican to Democratic control in the 2018 cycle.

How much money has Jay Inslee raised?

The Inslee campaign reported raising $1 million in the first few days after he formally announced his campaign on March 1.

Could Jay Inslee beat Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Jay Inslee is not getting anywhere near enough name recognition to get the needed sample size to draw conclusions about how he’d perform in a general election against Donald Trump. Generally, that is not a good sign.

