Everything you need to know about Jed, the ‘Bachelorette’ contestant accused of being in a relationship while appearing on the show

Hannah Brown’s “Bachelorette” season is in full swing and fans are already picking who they see as the frontrunner for Brown’s heart. One of the most common choices for a potential winner is Jed, a musician from Nashville, Tennessee. But a recent report in People magazine has fans wondering about Jed for a completely different reason.

Here’s everything you need to know about this contestant who could sweep Hannah off her feet.

He’s a year older than Hannah

This Nashville resident is 25 to Hannah’s 24, according to his ABC bio.

Hannah is already smitten with him

Jed introduced himself to Hannah by saying he couldn’t “wait to get to know her heart,” and later he played her a song he’d written for her. The lyrics included a reference to her catchphrase, roll tide. “Roll on over with me honey, underneath the starry sky. Oh, roll tide,” he crooned. After the song, Hannah confessed in an interview with producers, “I have a total crush on Jed.”

You can listen to Jed’s other songs online

Jed has produced three singles, “Vacation,” “Let Me Dream,” and “Misery.” His newest song is “Vacation,” which includes lyrics like, “You feel like vacation, you take me away from reality, want to make reservations, take you to the places you are to me.” His songs are on Spotify and iTunes.

He cites John Mayer and Maroon 5 as musical influences

Jed may be from Nashville, but his music is not country. In his bio on NoiseTrade he said that while he grew up “surrounded by country music and country music fans,” he took his art a different direction. “I was more inspired by blues, soul, and indie music,” he said, listing Maroon 5 and John Mayer as musicians with a similar style to his.

He started writing his own material at age 16 and attended Belmont University for songwriting

His NoiseTrade bio reveals that Jed’s been going at this music thing for nearly a decade. “Around age 16, I started writing some songs of my own, for my ears only (thank GOD),” he said. After school, he moved to Nashville to jump-start his career.

He recently hit a stumbling block in his career

Jed says in his ABC bio that he took a break from making music for a little while after a bad breakup.

He’s also a model

Jed’s Instagram bio says he’s represented by The Block Agency. He has a profile on the modeling site that shows off some of his photos and reveals that he’s 6’1″ with hazel eyes.

He’s been publicly accused of being in a relationship while appearing on the show

In June, a woman name Haley Stevens spoke with People magazine, saying that she and Jed were in a relationship during his time on the show.

Stevens told People that Jed said he was only going on the show in order to accelerate his career and that he hoped to make it to the top five or so. As People pointed out, Jed did seem to acknowledge this motivation for appearing on the show during a date with Hannah, when he said he initially joined the show for a platform but fell in love with her along the way.

INSIDER reached out to Jed regarding the report but did not immediately hear back.