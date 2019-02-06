Jennifer Lawrence just got engaged. Here’s everything you need to know about her fiancé, Cooke Maroney.

caption Cooke Maroney recently got engaged to actress Jennifer Lawrence. source JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Page Six first reported that actress Jennifer Lawrence was dating art gallerist Cooke Maroney in June 2018.

Lawrence’s rep confirmed to INSIDER that the couple was engaged, though Page Six initially broke the news.

Cooke Maroney grew up in Vermont and he currently works as a director at a New York City art gallery.

Here’s what we know about Jennifer Lawrence’s new fiancé Cooke Maroney, an art gallerist who seems to live a fairly private life.

Maroney and Lawrence were first reported to be dating in June 2018, but when they actually began dating is unconfirmed

Maroney grew up in Vermont and his dad also worked in the art industry caption Maroney’s father was an art dealer. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In a 2015 Medium-published interview with Maroney’s parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks, writer Olivia French reported that the couple owns an Oliver Hill Farm in Leicester, Vermont. The farm houses a bed and breakfast and the farm is advertised as a place to host weddings. (He was erroneously referred to as “Cook” in the article).

Although his parents were based in New York City, they shared that they didn’t want to raise their children in the city, so they decided to move the family up north to start a farm. Before they moved, Maroney’s father was an art dealer in Manhattan and had once served as the Head of American Paintings at Christie’s.

He has a sister

Maroney also has a sister named Annabelle.

He’s the director at an art gallery in New York City

Maroney is currently the director of NYC’s Gladstone art gallery. The gallery has locations in New York and Brussels. A few years prior, he worked at Gagosian Gallery, a global network of contemporary galleries with locations in New York City.

Maroney and Lawrence reportedly met through a mutual friend

When Page Six broke the news that the couple was dating in June, they reported from a source that the couple met through a mutual friend.

The two keep things pretty private

caption Lawrence and Maroney have reportedly been dating since June 2018. source Splash News

When they were first reported to be dating, a source told Page Six that the two of them “have been very private and careful not to be seen together.” Since then, the two have been photographed together but have reportedly only attended one public event together which was in September 2018 when People reported that Lawrence took him to the New York Film Festival premiere of “The Favourite.”

They have traveled together

Maroney and Lawrence are regularly photographed on dates in New York City, but they’ve also been photographed in Europe. Last summer, the two were photographed in Rome and in Paris.

