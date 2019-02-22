Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend who’s at the center of the latest Kardashian family scandal

caption Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner have been friends for years. source Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty

Jordyn Woods has been friends with Kylie Jenner for years.

Woods is a model and she has her own activewear brand.

Reports have been circulating that Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and father to her daughter True, cheated on her with Woods.

Woods and Jenner have known each other since they were in middle school, after being introduced by mutual friend Jaden Smith. Since then, Woods has, among other things, been signed to Wilhelmina Models, collaborated with major brands, and launched her own inclusive activewear brand.

Here’s what you need to know about Woods.

She’s California-raised

Jordyn Woods grew up just north of Los Angeles in Oak Park, California. She later moved to Calabasas at age 13. Her mom, Elizabeth Woods, is a talent and brand manager at Mixed Image Media and PR and she is also her daughter’s manager. Woods’ father John Woods was a sound engineer on “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” and he died from cancer in 2017.

Woods has close ties to the famous Smith family

Since her dad worked on “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air,” Woods has a seemingly close relationship with the Smith family. In a post on Instagram in 2015, Jaden Smith – son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith – wrote, “Jordyn Is One Of The First People I Ever Met, We’ve Been Friends Since A Few Days After I Was Born And Always Will Be.”

Woods has also credited Will Smith with “greatly impacting” her life, posting a sweet birthday message to her “Uncle Willy” on Instagram back in 2014.

She’s well-known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner

caption Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner have filmed YouTube videos together in the past. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Woods is most well-known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend. The two have been friends since eighth grade, according to a 2018 video on Jenner’s YouTube channel. Since then, Woods has appeared in episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and Jenner’s spin-off series, “Life Of Kylie.” She’s also appeared in quite a few of Jenner’s YouTube videos.

She seems to have stepped into the role of auntie since Kylie gave birth to Stormi

Woods is obviously close with Jenner, so she is often seen spending time with Stormi, Jenner’s daughter with rapper Travis Scott. In a 2018 interview with E! Woods said, “Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day.”

In another interview with People magazine, Woods referred to herself as Stormi’s “aunt.”

And it seems Woods was by Jenner’s side during her pregnancy with Stormi, too. In a YouTube video from 2018, Jenner said that Woods was with her when she first took the pregnancy test.

Woods even reportedly lived in Jenner’s guest home until the cheating reports surfaced. Elle magazine reported that she moved out this week.

Woods is signed to Wilhelmina Models

In 2016, Woods told The Cut that she was discovered on Instagram and she then signed to Wilhelmina Models in 2015. She later became a leading voice in the body positivity movement in fashion. In a 2018 interview with Teen Vogue, Woods said, “Body positivity to me is loving yourself and wanting to be the best version of yourself and not caring what anyone has to say.”

She has collaborated with major fashion retailers

In 2016, Woods created her first fashion collaboration with online retailer Boohoo. When creating the line, Woods said she wanted to make sure the clothing was versatile, adding that she “wanted to keep every girl in mind whether she was curvy or skinny.” The following year, Woods did a collaboration with plus-size brand Addition Elle after modeling in many campaigns for the retailer.

Woods made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2017

caption Woods walking the runway in 2019. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty

After being signed to Wilhelmina, Woods walked her first runway in the Lane Bryant and Christian Siriano fashion show in May 2016. In 2017, Woods walked her first New York Fashion Week show. It was the spring and summer 2018 Chromat show which was dubbed a groundbreaking moment for diversity on the runway, according to Yahoo.

Woods has her own inclusive activewear brand

caption Woods’ activewear brand is called Secndnture. source Presley Ann/Getty

Woods launched Secndnture in August 2018, a size-inclusive activewear line inspired by the idea that activewear should feel like a “second skin.” According to the brand’s website, the collection is made for “gym to street” style and offers products like leggings, sports bras, and bodysuits in sizes XS to 2XL.

Of the collection, Woods told WWD “As a curvy woman, it’s harder to find good, cute clothing that inspires you to actually want to work out. Once I realized there was a demand for activewear, I thought, why not make my own?”

Like Jenner, she has worked in the makeup industry

Along with her fashion collaborations, Woods has also partnered with beauty brands such as Too Faced, Eylure, and Kylie Cosmetics. She and Jenner revealed their collaboration in September 2018, and it included an eye-shadow palette, two lip glosses, a lipstick, and a highlighter palette.

Names of the eyeshadows in the Kylie x Jordyn palette include: Wife Life, Loyal, True Love, Peru, Soul Mate, My Heart, Don’t Ever Leave Me, Sister, Ride or Die, Marry Me, Wild Love, and Love You B*tch.

The collection bundle sold out on the Kylie Cosmetics site, but the individual products are still available. Jenner also has a lip kit named “Jordy,” which is also sold out, but was recently being sold for half off.