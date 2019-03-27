Kamala Harris is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

caption U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for president at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, on January 27. source REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Who is Kamala Harris?

Current job: US Senator from California. Running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 54

Family: Harris is married to lawyer Douglas Emhoff.

Hometown: Oakland, California

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017. San Francisco District Attorney from 2004 to 2011.

Who is Kamala Harris’ direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Kamala Harris’ lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Former V.P. Joe Biden: Biden is a strong candidate overall, and 71 percent of likely Democratic voters who would be satisfied with Kamala Harris as nominee would also be satisfied with Joe Biden as the nominee. Not only is that quite high, it’s even 5.6 percentage points higher than the general percentage of Democrats satisfied with Joe Biden as the nominee. That means Harris voters are predisposed towards the former Vice President and they’ll be competing for many of the same voters.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren :While 44 percent of Democrats said they would be satisfied with Warren as nominee, nearly 54 percent of Harris fans would be satisfied with the Senator from Massachusetts atop the ticket. That 9.3 percentage point bump is the largest of any other candidate , meaning that the two will be competing early for many of the same voters.

:While 44 percent of Democrats said they would be satisfied with Warren as nominee, nearly 54 percent of Harris fans would be satisfied with the Senator from Massachusetts atop the ticket. That , meaning that the two will be competing early for many of the same voters. Sen. Cory Booker: While many of Harris’ fellow senators overlap with her considerably, only Warren and Booker see broader support among Harris voters specifically than Democrats as a whole. While Harris fans were, for instance, 12 percentage points less likely to favor Sen. Amy Klobuchar than your typical half of Harris voters would also be satisfied with Booker as nominee, teeing up an early rivalry.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate’s constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

What are Kamala Harris’ policy positions?

What are Kamala Harris’ political successes?

How much money has Kamala Harris raised?

Harris raised $1.5 million from 38,000 online donors in the 24 hours after she announced her presidential bid in late January. The average contribution was $37.

Could Kamala Harris beat President Trump?

Referring back to INSIDER’s recurring poll, Kamala Harris overall is believed to be a stronger candidate in a general election against Donald Trump than your typical Democrat.

While it’s still quite early and many remain unsure about the general election, about 45 percent of voting Democrats think Harris would win in the general election, while 13 percent think she would lose, which is higher than the average Democratic nominee according to INSIDER’s survey (35 percent win, 15 percent lose).

Among all respondents, Harris again does better than the average Democrat, winning 31 percent of the time compared to the 27 percent generic average.

