4 things to know about Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s daughter who’s dating Chris Pratt

caption Katherine Schwarzenegger attends Max Mara Celebration of Zoey Deutch in 2017 and Chris Pratt at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards. source Frederick M. Brown and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Pratt has gotten back into the dating scene since his split from Anna Faris.

Since June, fans have speculated that the “Avengers: Infinity War” star is dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt finally confirmed their relationship with a photo collage that he shared on Instagram to celebrate her 29th birthday.

“Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love, and care,” he wrote.

Pratt and Faris filed for divorce in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The actress has reportedly been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett since 2017.

Here’s what you need to know about Schwarzenegger.

1. She’s the oldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

caption Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The 28-year-old is the oldest sibling to sister Christina, 26, and brothers Patrick, 24, and Christopher, 20. She also has a half-brother, 20-year-old Joseph Baena.

2. She is an author.

caption Katherine Schwarzenegger poses with her book in 2017. source Lily Lawrence/Getty Images

She wrote her first book in 2010. “Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back” was about her struggles with body image.

Schwarzenegger graduated with a communications degree from the University of Southern California in 2012 and wrote her second book, “I Just Graduated…Now What?,” shortly after. The book was filled with advice and wisdom she got from people in various industries about their career.

She published a children’s book titled “Maverick and Me” in 2017.

3. She has her own lifestyle website.

The writer runs her own blog where with content about beauty, health, home, and style from her own perspective, as well as speaking to experts. Her site also has a vertical dedicated to animals. She is also a contributor to InStyle.

4. She is an ASPCA ambassador.

Both her Instagram and website urge people to adopt pets from shelters. She writes about various ways people can help animal shelters and care for homeless animals.

