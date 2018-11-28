Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been reportedly dating for years — here’s a timeline of their under-the-radar relationship

caption Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been linked together in the press for years. source Frazer Harrison/Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been extremely private and covert about their supposed relationship.

They’ve gone on trips together and celebrated birthdays together, but on multiple occasions, Foxx has denied that they are a couple.

On a few occasions, others seem to have supposedly confirmed the relationship.

The pair was recently spotted displaying PDA in a Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been reported to be a couple for almost five years.

Although the supposed couple has been pretty covert over the years, there have been multiple PDA spottings, public outings, and statements from their representatives and friends that could potentially link the two together for the past few years and counting.

Here’s a timeline of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s under-the-radar relationship.

2012: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise got divorced

caption Holmes got full custody of their daughter. source Robert Evans/Handout via Getty Images

According to People, Holmes told Cruise she was filing for divorce in June of 2012. The couple settled in just a few months, and Holmes got primary custody of their daughter, Suri.

August 2013: Foxx and Holmes were spotted dancing together and rumors started flying

In 2013, People reported that Foxx and Holmes were spotted dancing at a benefit in the Hamptons.

This seemed to be the first time they were caught together on camera, in which they were deemed “old friends” by a source at the time, according to The New York Post’s Page Six.

According to reports from People, “at one point, the actress even tried a sip of Foxx’s cocktail.“

October 2013: Foxx denied rumors that he and Holmes were dating

caption He said the rumors weren’t true. source Getty

Two months after the pair danced the night away, Foxx denied rumors that he and Holmes were dating. He told Entertainment Tonight, “[The rumors] are 100% not true.”

May 2015: People reported that the pair was dating, but not seriously

People magazine published a report claiming that multiple sources had confirmed the pair was spending time together, but it was not serious.

“This is not some intense romance,” the unnamed source told People magazine at the time. “Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn.”

“But contrary to those conclusions, they’re not about to run off and make some serious commitment.”

caption An unnamed source told People it wasn’t serious. source Jemal Countess/Getty Images

December 2015: Holmes attended Foxx’s birthday party

In 2015, Us Weekly reported that Holmes traveled to New York City for a surprise birthday bash to celebrate Foxx’s birthday.

Although the pair still had not publicly disclosed their relationship with the world, the speculation continued. Us Weekly wrote that an inside source told them Katie “is all about Jamie.”

June 2016: Foxx’s friend seemed to confirm that Foxx and Holmes were dating

Claudia Jordan, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, seemed to confirm that her good friend Foxx was dating Holmes during an interview on the Allegedly podcast.

As per E!’s reports, when asked about Foxx’s relationship with Holmes, Jordan said, “He is very happy with her. I like that he seems very happy.”

caption Jamie Foxx speaks at the 2014 NFL Honors ceremony. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty

December 2016: The pair reportedly celebrated her birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Us Weekly reported at the time that Foxx and Holmes had taken a private plane for a quick getaway in honor of Holmes’s birthday.

September 2017: The pair was photographed holding hands in Malibu

caption The pair was at the beach together. source Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Jamie McCarthy

PDA was rare for this duo, but they were photographed holding hands and walking along the beach in Malibu. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the pair had been spending a lot of time together.

Early 2018: The two sat together at a Gala and Foxx ended an interview when asked about his relationship with Holmes

In January, People reported that Holmes and Foxx sat together at a Pre-Grammy Awards Gala.

Just a month later, Foxx ended an ESPN interview when questioned about his relationship with Holmes, specifically in regards to them playing basketball on Valentine’s day. With a slight smile, Foxx immediately stopped answering questions and took off his headset.

June 2018: Holmes’ rep denied rumors that the two had broken up, which may have inadvertently confirmed the pair’s relationship

caption One of Holmes’ reps said the split amid trust issues was not true. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Radar posted an article claiming Foxx and Holmes were planning a wedding but called it off amid trust issues. But, Leslie Sloan, one of Holmes’ reps, told People that the Radar report about the pair splitting “amid trust issues” is 100% untrue. It was unclear if that was a confirmation of their relationship or a denial of the entire relationship.

September 2018: In a rare moment, the two were spotted displaying PDA

The pair was spotted displaying PDA in the parking lot of a Dick’s Sporting Goods, with Holmes sitting in Foxx’s lap. Entertainment Tonight alleges that the pair was en route to a day date in the park, and had just picked up bicycles at the sporting goods store.

